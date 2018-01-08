 Skip to main content

Toronto Zoo welcomes rhino calf as first newborn animal of 2018

Ashakiran, a 13 year-old female greater one-horned rhinoceros, gave birth to a male calf on Jan. 4, 2018.

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

The Toronto Zoo says a greater one-horned rhinoceros calf is its first newborn animal of 2018.

The zoo says 13-year-old rhino Ashakiran gave birth to a male calf on Thursday after a pregnancy that lasted 16 months.

This is the fifth greater one-horned rhino birth in the Toronto Zoo's history.

Ashakiran gave birth to another calf in February, 2016, while a white rhino was born at the zoo in December, 2017.

There are about 3,500 greater one-horned rhinos, also known as Indian rhinos, left in the wild.

The zoo says greater one-horned rhinos, which nearly went extinct in the early 1900s, have been downgraded from "endangered" to "vulnerable" as their numbers have increased, but that habitat degradation and poaching still threaten the species.

