Prime Minister Justin Trudeau waves a flag as he takes part in the annual Pride Parade in Toronto on July 3, 2016. (Mark Blinch/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
TORONTO — The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be returning to one of Canada’s largest Pride celebrations this weekend.

Pride Toronto, organizers of the city’s festival celebrating the LBGTQ community, says Trudeau will be marching in Sunday’s parade again this year.

He made history last year when he became the first sitting Prime Minister to take part in a Pride parade.

Trudeau marched in Vancouver’s Pride festival later that summer.

This year, he will be joined by other dignitaries including Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne and Assembly of First Nations Chief Perry Bellegarde, making his first appearance at the Toronto Pride event.

