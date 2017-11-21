TTC head Andy Byford leaving post

The head of Toronto's transit agency is leaving after a six-year tenure that will be capped with the opening of a new subway extension, according to two sources who have been briefed on his plans.

Andy Byford is expected to announce Tuesday that he will resign as CEO, finishing a tumultuous tenure that began when he was elevated to the top job at the Toronto Transit Commission unexpectedly when his predecessor was fired for running afoul of his political bosses.

He exits having led the agency to a major industry award – the TTC was named transit system of the year by the American Public Transportation Association – but at a time when its ridership is flatlining.

Mr. Byford is a classic railwayman, obsessed with operating the agency as efficiently as possible. Without the prospect of the system becoming bigger during most of his time in Toronto, he focused much of his attention on modernizing the agency, insisting on a focus on customer service. But he also showed the innate political touch needed to operate in a municipal environment in which transit plans can be upended with each mayoral election.

The TTC carries more people than any transit system in Canada, and its ridership is behind only New York City and Mexico City in North America. The agency has seen limited expansion in the last few decades, though, and has struggled to carry the crowds who rely on it daily. The subway extension to Vaughan, set to begin operations in mid-December, is the only expansion of the rail network since the Sheppard subway opened in 2002. A proposed subway extension deeper into Scarborough would not open for another decade.

A native of the United Kingdom who had worked as well in Australia, Mr. Byford brought in international talent to the upper ranks of the TTC, an agency that had traditionally promoted from within. He also made a point of diversity and noted with pride that half of the executive ranks, which had been all-male only a few years ago, were women.