Two found dead at home of billionaire Apotex founder Barry Sherman

Two bodies have been found in the basement of the Toronto home of Barry Sherman, the billionaire founder of generic drug giant Apotex Inc.

A police source would not confirm the identities, however relatives were told the deceased are Barry and his wife Honey, according to a family friend.

Former city councillor Mike Feldman, who has known the Sherman family for years, said family with him vacationing in California were told by other family members in Toronto about the deaths.

Police are on scene at an address in Forest Hill. The homicide squad has been notified, but not been brought in, according to a police source.

According to one neighbour, a fire truck first appeared on the scene around 1:30 p.m., followed shortly thereafter by a police cruiser and a van from the Forensic Identification Services. Officer taped off the home and offered little explanation to local residents.

The couple's mansion on Old Colony Road went for sale for $6.9-million this month.

Mr. Sherman's net worth was recently estimated to be $4.77-billion by Canadian Business, an online magazine, making him the 15th-richest person in Canada.

More to come.