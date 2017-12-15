Two found dead at home of billionaire Apotex founder Barry Sherman

Two bodies have been found in the basement of the Toronto home of Barry Sherman, the billionaire founder of generic drug giant Apotex Inc.

A police source would not confirm the identities, however relatives were told the deceased are Barry and his wife Honey, according to a family friend.

Former city councillor Mike Feldman, who has known the Sherman family for years, said family with him vacationing in California were told by other family members in Toronto about the deaths.

Mr. Feldman said the family was in a "complete state of shock" and were having trouble getting information from the police about what happened.

A family member said one of Mr. Sherman's adult children called Friday to tell them about the discovery, "going crazy" in grief and panic. But the family member, who did not want to be identified, said Friday afternoon that the bodies had not yet been identified.

I am beyond words right now. My dear friends Barry and Honey Sherman have been found dead. Wonderful human beings, incredible philanthropists, great leaders in health care. A very, very sad day. Barry, Honey, rest in peace. — Dr. Eric Hoskins (@DrEricHoskins) December 15, 2017

The news shocked friends and business associates, who have started posting tributes online.

Dr. Eric Hoskins, Ontario's Minister of Health and Long Term Care, tweeted: "I am beyond words right now. My dear friends Barry and Honey Sherman have been found dead. Wonderful human beings, incredible philanthropists, great leaders in health care. A very, very sad day. Barry, Honey, rest in peace."

Mr. Feldman said family members had told him that Mr. Sherman had not been at work on Thursday, and that no one had heard from his wife that day, either.

"We don't know what happened. A family member got information and called me. … We don't want to interfere with a police investigation, but on the other hand the kinfolk want to know about their kinfolk."

An Apotex spokesperson said they had just learned the news and would not be commenting immediately.

Police are on scene at an address in North York. The homicide squad has been notified, but not been brought in, according to a police source.

Firefighters were called to the address at 11:44 a.m. along with police and paramedics, said Toronto Fire Captain David Eckerman. First responders found two bodies at the scene.

According to one neighbour, a fire truck first appeared on the scene around 1:30 p.m., followed shortly thereafter by a police cruiser and a van from the Forensic Identification Services. Officer taped off the home and offered little explanation to local residents.

The couple's mansion on Old Colony Road went for sale for $6.9-million this month.

Mr. Sherman's net worth was recently estimated to be $4.77-billion by Canadian Business, an online magazine, making him the 15th-richest person in Canada.

Mr. Sherman and his wife had four children. He had donated millions to political and community causes after making his fortune in the pharmaceutical world.

He excelled from an early age, heading to the University of Toronto's Engineering Science program at 16. He worked for his uncle Louis Lloyd Winter's pharmaceutical company Empire Laboratories, which he eventually purchased. He sold the company and purchased Apotex, starting with a bare-bones staff in a 5,000-square-foot warehouse. He initially lost so much money that his wife urged him to close his business "before he lost everything."

Then came his big break. In 1980, he was first to market with a generic version of the blood-pressure drug propranolol. This raised Apotex's profile and the company grew to become one of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies.

As a generic drug maker, Apotex and Mr. Sherman were often named in patent litigations.

However, Mr. Sherman was also involved in two other high-profile court cases.

In one case, he is being sued by three of his cousins and the widow of a fourth one, who say he owes them a 20-per-cent interest in Apotex.

The cousins are children of Mr. Sherman's uncle, Louis Winter, who ran the Empire pharmaceutical companies. Mr. Sherman acquired Empire after Mr. Winter's death and the cousins say he failed to honour an option agreement as part of the sale.

In September, Ontario Superior Court Justice Kenneth Hood ruled in Mr. Sherman's favour in a summary judgment. However, the cousins have filed a notice of appeal.

At the same time, Mr. Sherman asked the Federal Court to shut down an investigation into fundraising activities that he helped organize for Justin Trudeau's Liberals.

The probe by Karen Shepherd, the federal Commissioner of Lobbying, was launched following complaints about two events. One was a $1,500-a-head private dinner with Mr. Trudeau that Mr. Sherman hosted on Aug. 26, 2015. The other was a Nov. 7, 2016, fundraiser featuring Finance Minister Bill Morneau for which Mr. Sherman was selling tickets for $500 a piece.

At the time of the August, 2015, dinner, Mr. Sherman was registered as an in-house lobbyist for Apotex and the Prime Minister's Office was listed as being among the federal government institutions the company intended to lobby.

The Lobbyists' Code of Conduct states that lobbyists may not place public office holders in situations that create a conflict of interest.

Mr. Sherman had also recently made an investment in Canada's tallest planned condo tower, the One Bloor West at Yonge and Bloor Streets in downtown Toronto, with one of his companies identified as part of a partnership that is lending money to the project.

With a report from Tu Thanh Ha