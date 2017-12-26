Vaughan, Ont. parent urges city to end golf course fireworks routine

Pulling up a lawn chair to watch fireworks is a staple summer activity, but for some residents nearby, they can mar a quiet, relaxing evening.

A Vaughan, Ont., resident has decided he has had enough of his local golf club's frequent fireworks displays waking up and frightening his daughter and other neighbourhood children and is asking the city to stop issuing permits to Eagles Nest Golf Club for the activities.

"It's extremely loud," said Daniel Granat, the resident petitioning the city. "If someone didn't know there were fireworks happening in the Eagles Nest, they would think it was gunshots outside. That's how it feels."

He says his daughter often wakes up frightened to the sound of the fireworks and that he has to take time to calm her down.

Outside of fireworks for Canada Day and Victoria Day, Eagles Nest golf course advertises pyrotechnics for weddings held on its property. Mr. Granat said these displays take place every week or so during the summer wedding season.

His opposition has sparked conversation on social media over the displays and associated noise. While some residents fall in line with Mr. Granat, others disagree, saying they appreciate the free fireworks shows. Mr. Granat, however, has started an online petition that has a few more than 230 signatures.

The displays require a city permit, and Mr. Granat has asked the city to stop issuing them to the golf course. But Neil Wilner, director of sales and marketing for Eagles Nest, said the course does not receive the permits themselves. He said clients hire a pyrotechnic company on their own and it is that company – or the client – that applies for the permit.

"We just follow the law," Mr. Wilner said. "If the city issues a permit, we allow it. If they don't have a permit, it doesn't happen. Simple as that."

But that won't stop Mr. Granat from appearing before city council in the new year to make his case. He has suggested Eagles Nest substitute the fireworks displays for a laser and light show, "as an equally impressive alternative," he wrote to the city.

City councillor Sandra Yeung Racco, councillor for the ward that includes the golf course, said that stopping just Eagles Nest from having fireworks would be unfair.

"If we're going to stop, we have to stop for everyone," she said.

The current bylaw requires fireworks displays to be completed by 10 p.m., and 11 p.m. on Canada Day and Victoria Day. Mr. Wilner stated that the displays at Eagles Nest are always over before 10 p.m., in line with the bylaw.

The city has scheduled a deputation for Mr. Granat to voice his concerns before council on Jan. 23.

Ms. Yeung Racco said one possible solution might be to amend the bylaw to restrict fireworks displays to Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, but she would have to discuss the issue with other councillors after Mr. Granat's appearance.