Woman charged after altercation that left baby in critical condition: Toronto police

A police car is seen outside a Toronto residential building on Dec. 13, 2017, where an alleged altercation left a four-month-old girl, a man and a woman are in serious condition.

Peter Goffin/THE CANADIAN PRESS

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

Police say 34-year-old woman is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after an altercation in Toronto that has left a four-month-old baby girl in critical condition.

Investigators say a man, woman and baby were in an apartment in the city's west end on Wednesday morning, and the two adults were arguing.

Police allege the woman made threats while holding a knife and injured the man and the baby.

Police say the man fled the apartment with the infant to seek help.

Officers arrived to find the baby with serious injuries, which police specified Wednesday were not attributed to stab wounds. The child remains in hospital.

Police say the man's injuries are considered minor.

The woman is charged with attempted murder, two counts of uttering death threats, assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.

The woman was set to appear in a Toronto court Thursday morning.

