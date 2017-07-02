Key moments:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada has many reasons to be hopeful about the future

Gord Downie said Canada is beginning a new 150 years, and it is time to listen to “the stories of the Indigenous”

Craig and Marc Kielburger: “Canada 150 is more than simply sitting back on your lawn chairs”

Lilly Singh encouraged women to seek empowerment and equality

Get caught up:

Justin Trudeau

“What an inspiring day to come together and really prepare for the future,” Mr. Trudeau told tens of thousands of people on Parliament Hill.

Living WE Justin Trudeau says he left his voice at Canada Day 5:28

Gord Downie



“Now we begin a new 150 years and we leave behind the first 150 years – the ones with [the] one big problem [of] trying to wipe out our Indigenous people, to take their minds and hearts, to give them the choice to become white or get lost,” Mr. Downie said.



A youth choir performs a song from Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie’s project “Secret Path” as illustrations of Chanie Wenjack are shown on screen at We Day on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa on Sunday, July 2, 2017. Downie’s project “Secret Path” tells the story of Chanie Wenjack, who died in 1966 escaping a residential school. Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Living WE Gord Downie says it’s time to listen to the stories of Canada’s Indigenous peoples 7:28

Craig Kielburger

“[Canada 150] is a chance for conversation about the type of country we want to build. Every person on the stage will share their pledge how they will make the next 150 years even stronger,” said Mr. Kielburger.

Living WE Craig and Marc Kielburger make pledge for youth empowerment 1:48

Lilly Singh



“I just want people to know that whether it’s in your schools, homes, every single day we can do something to promote gender equality,” said Ms. Singh.

Living WE Lilly Singh makes pledge at WE Day 2:24

The Crowd

Spectators are tangled up in confetti streamers after a performance at We Day on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa on Sunday, July 2, 2017 Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

