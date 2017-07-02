Key moments:
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada has many reasons to be hopeful about the future
- Gord Downie said Canada is beginning a new 150 years, and it is time to listen to “the stories of the Indigenous”
- Craig and Marc Kielburger: “Canada 150 is more than simply sitting back on your lawn chairs”
- Lilly Singh encouraged women to seek empowerment and equality
Get caught up:
Justin Trudeau
“What an inspiring day to come together and really prepare for the future,” Mr. Trudeau told tens of thousands of people on Parliament Hill.
Gord Downie
“Now we begin a new 150 years and we leave behind the first 150 years – the ones with [the] one big problem [of] trying to wipe out our Indigenous people, to take their minds and hearts, to give them the choice to become white or get lost,” Mr. Downie said.
Craig Kielburger
“[Canada 150] is a chance for conversation about the type of country we want to build. Every person on the stage will share their pledge how they will make the next 150 years even stronger,” said Mr. Kielburger.
Lilly Singh
“I just want people to know that whether it’s in your schools, homes, every single day we can do something to promote gender equality,” said Ms. Singh.
The Crowd
MORE FROM THE GLOBE AND MAIL: