Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
In this Friday, June 16, 2017 file photo, emergency workers walk on the roof of the fire-gutted Grenfell Tower in London. (Matt Dunham/AP)
In this Friday, June 16, 2017 file photo, emergency workers walk on the roof of the fire-gutted Grenfell Tower in London. (Matt Dunham/AP)

After London fire, 82 tower blocks in U.K. found to have unsafe cladding Add to ...

William James

LONDON — Reuters

Published

Last updated

At least 82 British tower blocks are known to have a cladding system which failed fire safety tests conducted in the wake of last month’s deadly blaze in London, the government said on Friday announcing a review of building regulations.

Police have said they believe the system of insulation and cladding panels added during a refurbishment of Grenfell Tower may have contributed to the rapid spread of the fire, triggering a wider scare about similar buildings elsewhere.

After initial testing, a second, more extensive round of tests on a specific cladding system known to be in use on 82 buildings found it did not meet building regulations, the Department for Communities and Local Government said in a statement.

Alongside the release of the test results, the government said it had ordered an independent review of building regulations and fire safety.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Arconic, firm that supplied Grenfell cladding, sued in the U.S. (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular