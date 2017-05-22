A blast on Monday night at a concert in the English city of Manchester where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing left at least 19 people dead and more than 50 injured in what British police are treating as a terrorist incident.

What we know:

Police have confirmed that at least 19 people were killed in an explosion at Manchester Arena in northern England, where singer Ariana Grande was performing.

More than 50 people were injured.

The explosion reportedly happened as the concert was finishing and fans were exiting the arena. The cause of the explosion is officially unknown, but British authorities are treating the incident as a terrorist incident.

Two U.S. officials said that initial signs pointed to a suicide bomber being responsible for the blast.

Singer Ariana Grande is confirmed to be safe and unharmed, tweeting that she is “broken” about the incident.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is holding a crisis response meeting with the country’s top security committee at 9 a.m (0800 GMT)

Britain is currently in the midst of an election campaign but both Ms. May and Opposition Leader Jeremy Corbyn announced that they would suspend campaigning.

Canadian officials have expressed concern and solidarity with the British people.





What happened:



Police said they responded to reports of an explosion shortly after 10:30 p.m. (2130 GMT) at Manchester Arena in northern England, where pop singer Ariana Grande was finishing a performance. Witnesses reported hearing two loud bangs coming from near the arena’s bars, but there were few further details. The arena has a capacity of 21,000 people, and the U.S. singer’s concert had an audience that included many children.

A witness who attended the concert said she felt a “huge blast” as she was leaving the stadium, followed by screaming and a rush of thousands of people trying to escape the building. A video posted to Twitter showed fans, many young, running from the venue.

Video: At least 19 dead after explosion in Manchester 1:11

“We were making our way out and when we were right by the door there was a massive explosion and everybody was screaming,” concert-goer Catherine Macfarlane told Reuters.



“It was a huge explosion – you could feel it in your chest. It was chaotic. Everybody was running and screaming and just trying to get out.”

Authorities carried out a controlled explosion on a suspicious device several hours after the initial blast.

Manchester Arena, the largest indoor arena in Europe, opened in 1995 and is a popular concert and sporting venue.

Britain is on its second-highest alert level of “severe” meaning an attack by militants is considered highly likely.

A man is helped by emergency officials after an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. Goodman/LNP/REX/Shutterstock





Who is responsible?

It is unclear who is responsible, but authorities are treating the situation as a terrorist attack. Two U.S. officials say a suicide bomber is suspected in the explosion.

If it is terrorism, it would be the it would be the deadliest attack in Britain by militants since the suicide bombings on London’s transportation system in July 2005.

In March, a Briton ploughed a car into pedestrians on London’s Westminster Bridge, killing four people, before stabbing to death a police officer who was on the grounds of Parliament. The man was shot to dead at the scene.

British counter-terrorism police said they are making on average an arrest a day in connection with suspected terrorism, as well.





Government responses:

British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday that authorities were working to establish the details, but added that it was being treated as an “appalling terrorist attack.” The attack also comes two and half weeks ahead of an election in which Ms. May is predicted by opinion polls to win a large majority. She has cancelled campaigning events.

Statement from Theresa May says #ManchesterArena incident being treated by police as "appalling terrorist attack" https://t.co/s2bBtlgzt3 pic.twitter.com/H9ehvxL4WB — Claire Phipps (@Claire_Phipps) May 23, 2017

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians “are shocked by the news of the horrific attack in Manchester.” In a brief statement posted on Twitter, Trudeau asks Canadians to “keep the victims & their families in your thoughts.”



Canadians are shocked by the news of the horrific attack in Manchester tonight. Please keep the victims & their families in your thoughts. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 23, 2017

Canada’s Pubic Safety Minister Ralph Goodale took to Twitter to say his thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. He says all Canadians “stand firm” with the British people.



Deeply concerned about brutal attacks in UK. Thoughts+prayers w/ victims+loved ones. All Canadians stand firm w/ the British people. — Ralph Goodale (@RalphGoodale) May 23, 2017





Response from Ariana Grande:

Ariana Grande responded to the attack via Twitter, saying she is “broken.”

“broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words,” tweeted the 23-year-old pop star on an international tour. Her concert was part of a spread of shows that was meant to kickoff her newest album “Dangerous Woman.”

Two additional acts, Victoria Monét and Bia, performed as openers Monday. The tour was scheduled to continue on Thursday at O2 Arena in London.

“Ariana is OK,” Grande’s publicist, Joseph Carozza, said before the enormity of the episode was widely known. “We are further investigating what happened.”



broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

Manchester community extends help

Police stand by a cordoned off street close to the Manchester Arena on May 22, 2017 in Manchester, England. Dave Thompson/Getty Images

Paula Robinson, 48, was at the train station next to the arena with her husband when she felt the explosion and saw dozens of teenage girls screaming and running away from the arena.



“We ran out,” she told Reuters. “It was literally seconds after the explosion. I got the teens to run with me.”

Robinson took dozens of teenage girls to the nearby Holiday Inn Express hotel and tweeted out her phone number to worried parents telling them to meet her there. She said her phone had not stopped ringing since her tweet.

“Parents were frantic running about trying to get to their children,” she said. “There were lots of children at Holiday Inn.”

Social media posts said the Premier Inn and other Manchester hotels had also thrown their doors open as shelters, with reports of up to 60 children at the Holiday Inn.

Desperate parents and friends used social media to search for loved ones, posting photos of their children and images of happy-looking teenagers posted next to pleas for help.

In other messages, taxi drivers offered to ferry those who needed to leave the city for free, while the hashtag #RoomForManchester was being used to offer free bedrooms and sofas for anyone stuck in the city.

“I’m 10 mins from Manchester city centre and can give lifts to or from anywhere. Anyone needs help, just let me know. #roomformanchester,” wrote a Twitter user called Danny Hutch.