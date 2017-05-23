British police have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the suicide attack

At least 22 people, including children, are dead and more than 50 are injured

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack

Officials said that the attack was carried out by one man, who died in the arena after detonating a device he was carrying

British Prime Minister Theresa May said the incident was being treated as a terrorist attack

Queen Elizabeth II expressed her condolences: "The whole nation has been shocked"

Ariana Grande tweeted: 'broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words'

Trump denounced 'evil losers'

British police said they arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with a suicide bomb attack in Manchester which killed 22 people and injured dozens at a British concert by U.S. singer Ariana Grande on Monday night.

“With regards to last night’s incident at the Manchester Arena, we can confirm we have arrested a 23-year-old man in South Manchester,” Greater Manchester Police said on Twitter on Tuesday.

At least 22 people, including some children, were killed and 59 wounded when a suicide bomber struck as thousands of fans streamed out of the concert venue.

On Tuesday, the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack and said it was carried out with an explosive device planted at the concert, according to a statement the group posted on Telegram.

“One of the soldiers of the Caliphate was able to place an explosive device within a gathering of the Crusaders in the city of Manchester,” the statement said.

Earlier Tuesday, Prime Minister Theresa May confirmed the incident was being treated as a terrorist attack, making it the deadliest militant assault in Britain since four British Muslims killed 52 people in suicide bombings on London’s transport system in July 2005.

Police said the attacker died after detonating explosives shortly after 10:33 p.m. local time at Manchester Arena, which has the capacity to hold 21,000 people.

“We believe, at this stage, the attack last night was conducted by one man,” Manchester Chief Constable Ian Hopkins told reporters. “The priority is to establish whether he was acting alone or as part of a network.

“The attacker... died at the arena. We believe the attacker was carrying an improvised explosive device which he detonated causing this atrocity.”

Ms. May said police and security services knew the identity of the suspected suicide bomber.

May, speaking outside her 10 Downing Street official residence, said the authorities were not ready to announce the identity of the attacker. She also said the attacker had carried it out alone but it was not yet clear if others had helped in the preparation.

May, who faces an election in two-and-a-half weeks, said her thoughts were with the victims and their families. She and Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the opposition Labour Party, agreed to suspend campaigning ahead of the June 8 election.

“We are working to establish the full details of what is being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack,” May said in a statement. “All our thoughts are with the victims and the families of those who have been affected.”

May is due to hold a crisis response meeting.

A witness who attended the concert said she felt a huge blast as she was leaving the arena, followed by screaming and a rush by thousands of people trying to escape the building.

A video posted on Twitter showed fans, many of them young, screaming and running from the venue. Dozens of parents frantically searched for their children, posting photos and pleading for information on social media.

“We were making our way out and when we were right by the door there was a massive explosion and everybody was screaming,” concert-goer Catherine Macfarlane told Reuters.

“It was a huge explosion - you could feel it in your chest. It was chaotic. Everybody was running and screaming and just trying to get out.”

Ariana Grande, 23, later said on Twitter: “broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words.”

Queen Elizabeth expressed her deepest sympathy on Tuesday. “The whole nation has been shocked by the death and injury in Manchester last night of so many people, adults and children, who had just been enjoying a concert,” she said in a statement.

“I know I speak for everyone in expressing my deepest sympathy to all who have been affected by this dreadful event and especially to the families and friends of those who have died or were injured.”

Britain’s domestic intelligence agency MI5 said on Tuesday it was revolted by the attack.

“Everyone at MI5 is revolted by the disgusting terrorist attack in Manchester last night,” Director General Andrew Parker said in a statement on MI5’s website.

“We remain relentlessly focused, in numerous current operations, on doing all we can to combat the scourge of terrorism and keep the country safe,” he said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent his condolences over the blast to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, Chinese state media reported.

In Bethlehem Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump extended his condolences to the victims, saying the United States stands in “absolute solidarity” with the British people.

“I extend my deepest condolences to those so terribly injured in this terrorist attack, and to the many killed and the families, so many families of the victims,” Trump said. “So many young, beautiful innocent people living and enjoying their lives murdered by evil losers in life.”

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but U.S. officials drew parallels to the coordinated attacks in November 2015 by Islamist militants on the Bataclan concert hall and other sites in Paris, which claimed about 130 lives.

Islamic State supporters took to social media to celebrate the blast and some encouraged similar attacks elsewhere.

Britain is on its second-highest alert level of “severe,” meaning an attack by militants is considered highly likely.

British counter-terrorism police have said they are making on average an arrest every day in connection with suspected terrorism.

In March, a British-born convert to Islam plowed a car into pedestrians on London’s Westminster Bridge, killing four people before stabbing to death a police officer who was on the grounds of parliament. The man was shot dead at the scene.

In 2015, Pakistani student Abid Naseer was convicted in a U.S. court of conspiring with al Qaeda to blow up the Arndale shopping center in the center of Manchester in April 2009.

Manchester Arena, the largest indoor arena in Europe, opened in 1995 and is a popular concert and sporting venue.

Desperate parents and friends used social media to search for loved ones who attended Monday’s concert while the wounded were being treated at six hospitals across Manchester.

“Everyone pls share this, my little sister Emma was at the Ari concert tonight in #Manchester and she isn’t answering her phone, pls help me,” said one message posted alongside a picture of a blonde girl with flowers in her hair.

Paula Robinson, 48, from West Dalton about 40 miles east of Manchester, said she was at the train station next to the arena with her husband when she felt the explosion and saw dozens of teenage girls screaming and running away from arena.

“We ran out,” Robinson told Reuters. “It was literally seconds after the explosion. I got the teens to run with me.”

Robinson took dozens of teenage girls to the nearby Holiday Inn Express hotel and tweeted out her phone number to worried parents, telling them to meet her there. She said her phone had not stopped ringing since her tweet.

“Parents were frantic running about trying to get to their children,” she said. “There were lots of lots children at Holiday Inn.”

