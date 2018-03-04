As Xi Jinping clears path for lengthy leadership, China prepares for dominant global role

It doesn't take much imagination to conceive where Chinese president Xi Jinping wants to be in 2035: at the helm of the largest economy on earth, with the world's most sophisticated system of digital surveillance and social control, a thoroughly modernized military and the latitude to bend international affairs to his own wishes.

Sometime in the next week, China's rubber-stamp parliament is expected to pass a constitutional amendment removing term limits from the presidential office, clearing the way for Mr. Xi to remain the country's most powerful leader and statesman.

That is not a guarantee of a life-time term, state media were quick to respond after an outpouring of critical commentary over the decision both outside and inside China, where censors have been unusually active.

But there is reason to believe Mr. Xi would like to remain in office well into the 21st century. Four terms of office would take him to 2032. A few more years brings him to 2035, a red-letter date for the Communist Party, which has set numerous goals for that year.

If Mr. Xi can maintain a grasp on power that at this point seems absolute, he will have time to pursue those goals and continue moulding China according to his image, as he leads the Communist Party to assert a sharper role in regulating the existence of its people and businesses – at home and abroad – all while demanding the international community accede to its territorial claims and national sensitivities.

In Mr. Xi's first five years, China has drawn concern around the world for its rising assertiveness and its emergence as what the Donald Trump administration has termed a "strategic competitor."

Now, confirmation that Mr. Xi intends to remain at the helm far into the future, offers a reason to examine the China he wants to build.

"We are already feeling Chinese power everywhere. And so if this is the situation today, just imagine after another 20 years," said Zhang Baohui, Zhang Baohui, a political science scholar at Lingnan University in Hong Kong.

By the 2030s, "China may be in a position that it could be the pre-eminent state in the international system," he said, able "to move the world away from the so-called post cold war liberal international order."

Mr. Xi has been open about his goals for 2035, setting deadlines for China by that date to lead the world in innovation, have largely solved pollution issues, basically achieved "socialist modernization," successfully fostered broad worldwide affection for Chinese culture and completed construction of a modernized military – language that suggests standing toe-to-toe with the U.S. in the Asian region.

Other changes stand to arrive even sooner. Take China's economy, which is poised to become the world's largest – a process that could take decades or, if current trends hold, much less.

"In my opinion, the day China surpasses the U.S. in economy will come way earlier than 2035. It should be by 2025," said Yao Yang, president of the National School of Development at Peking University.

The likelihood that Mr. Xi will stay on long enough to fully pursue those ambitions is prompting a new reckoning at a time when western countries are already reassessing their relationships with China.

"The question now in capitals around the world is how do we alter the trajectory of China back toward one that is seeking integration and cooperation," said Jude Blanchette, an expert in the Communist Party at The Conference Board's China Center for Economics and Business in Beijing.

The alternative is China asserting leadership both by example and fiat, using its gains in economic stature to ensure its demands are met. Already, foreign companies and universities are being forced to comply with Chinese dictates – Beijing's interpretation of the one-China policy, and demands to accept Communist Party leadership – if they wish to continue doing business in a country that is becoming the world's largest consumer market in more areas.

And Beijing is using its position to globally promote its stance on issues like Internet freedoms, which are severely proscribed inside China, and develop sophisticated tools like facial recognition and artificial intelligence whose usefulness in making life more convenient is matched by the power they can give governments to track and control citizens.

"If the rest of the world is complicit in the direction that China is going in, then it's going to be 1984 squared," said Philippa Jones. managing director of Beijing-based research advisory China Policy, referring to the dystopian George Orwell novel.

Part of Mr. Xi's mission is to build a China that can challenge western conceptions antithetical to his vision of "socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era," a governance model that gives unquestioned control to the Communist Party in exchange for its pledge to maintain social stability and improve living standards.

"He is saying that we don't have to follow that liberal democratic road, but at the same time we can, certainly for the foreseeable future, do just as well and perhaps better on many issues as well," said Dali Yang, an expert in Chinese elite politics at the University of Chicago.

"China would like to be seen as a real model in that regard," he added.

None of this is a foregone conclusion, of course.

China may amass the largest economy on earth, but it will "remain very difficult for us to surpass the U.S. in areas like technical capability," said Shi Yinhong, a scholar at Renmin University's School of International Studies. "Those difficulties may remain for a very long time," he added.

And "over-emphasizing the speed of our economic growth is not good for China," said Wang Zhenzhong, vice-director of the Institute of Economics at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences. "We have many problems: financial risks, pollution, and the like."

China's rising strength is nothing to worry about, he argued. "The level of integration between China and the global economy will be higher and higher," he said.

Indeed, what China becomes will be influenced not only by what Mr. Xi is able to accomplish, but also "U.S. policies and the actions of many other countries," said Bonnie Glaser, director of the China Power Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Moreover, the idea that Mr. Xi holds the power to fashion China into a giant of economic and global affairs is "precisely the narrative that the party is trying to push forward," said Mr. Blanchette.

It is, effectively, propaganda meant to cement Mr. Xi's position – although it can also serve as wakeup call elsewhere.

"We're not on some deterministic path here," Mr. Blanchette said. "There's a lot of possibility for the U.S., China, Canada, Australia, the UK, the EU to find a way to ensure that the 21st century is one with peace and prosperity – difficult as that is on the current trajectory."

-with reporting by Alexandra Li