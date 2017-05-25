The Italian hosts of the Group of Seven leaders summit, in this idyllic Sicilian resort town, are nervous and you can understand why. Four of the seven leaders are G7 newbies and one of them, U.S. President Donald Trump, is unpredictable and could wreck their consensus-building agenda.

At least one of the seven, British Prime Minister Theresa May, is a reluctant participant in the two-day summit, which begins Friday. She is dealing with the vicious terrorist attack that killed 22 people in Manchester and is in the middle of an election campaign. She will bolt from Taormina a day early, leaving the other six to thrash out the final communiqué.

