Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
G7 leaders will meet in Taormina, Italy, from May 26-27. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
G7 leaders will meet in Taormina, Italy, from May 26-27. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

At G7, nervous Italy plays host to newbies – and an unpredictable Trump Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Eric Reguly - European bureau chief

TAORMINA, Italy — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The Italian hosts of the Group of Seven leaders summit, in this idyllic Sicilian resort town, are nervous and you can understand why. Four of the seven leaders are G7 newbies and one of them, U.S. President Donald Trump, is unpredictable and could wreck their consensus-building agenda.

At least one of the seven, British Prime Minister Theresa May, is a reluctant participant in the two-day summit, which begins Friday. She is dealing with the vicious terrorist attack that killed 22 people in Manchester and is in the middle of an election campaign. She will bolt from Taormina a day early, leaving the other six to thrash out the final communiqué.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Eric Reguly on Twitter: @ereguly

Also on The Globe and Mail

Trudeau responds to concerns about U.S. intel sharing (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular