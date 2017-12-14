At Grenfell fire memorial, grief, guilt and some angry questions

Hamid Ali Jafari stood silently in St. Paul's Cathedral, holding a large photograph of his father and a single white rose.

He'd come to the church on Thursday to remember his father, Ali Yawar Jafari, who died in the Grenfell Tower fire on June 14. Standing with him were his wife, mother and two sisters, who all live with the grief of escaping the fire that night without Mr. Jafari, who got trapped inside.

"It's hard," said Mr. Jafari. "It's now six months that we have been missing our father; he was like the head of the family."

The Jafaris were among 1,500 people who attended a national memorial service at the cathedral. They were joined by members of the Royal Family, Prime Minister Theresa May, London Mayor Sadiq Khan and a host of celebrities including singer Adele.

The hour-long service reflected the diversity of the Grenfell community and it included a Syrian musician, Persian poetry, Bible readings and songs by the St. Paul's choir, a steel band and an Islamic girls school choir. A group of children also scattered green paper hearts around the altar as a symbol of solidarity and the families walked out of the church behind a giant banner with a green heart and the word "Grenfell."

"Today, we saw all the community come together to give respect and to give honour to everyone who lost their life in the Grenfell Tower," Mr. Jafari said afterward. "I can't say it brings happiness but it kind of makes you calm and brings you hope that there are people who still care for you, and look after you and haven't forgotten who lost their lives in the Grenfell Tower."

Mr. Jafari lives across the city with his wife and he wasn't at Grenfell the night the social housing complex became engulfed in flames. His mother and two sisters were there and they tried desperately to help the elder Mr. Jafari get out, but he became overcome with smoke on a floor below their apartment.

One daughter, Nadia Jafari, read a poem during the service, by a 13th-century Persian poet, called "Remember Me." Afterward, she said she nearly broke down during the reading. "It's six months and it's still very hard for us," she said.

There remain plenty of questions about the fire and the response to those affected. Several investigations are underway, including a criminal probe by London police and a public inquiry headed by a retired judge. But the tragedy has also become a symbol of the racial and class divisions in the U.K. and how people in social housing are often marginalized.

Residents of the complex say they complained for years about the lack of fire safety in the 24-storey building, but their concerns were largely ignored by Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea council, which managed the project. The borough is one of the wealthiest in the U.K. and the council has come under fierce criticism for paying little attention to those living in social housing and for failing to properly respond to the fire.

More than 100 of the 209 households left homeless by the fire are still living in temporary accommodation, including hotels, and council officials have said it could take five years to rehouse everyone. There are also allegations the council used cheap siding on Grenfell, which investigators now say caused the fire to spread quickly. Anger at the council has become so intense that councillors were told not to attend Thursday's commemoration.

The growing discord was reflected during the service by the bishop of Kensington, Graham Tomlin, who said in his opening remarks: "Today, we ask why warnings were not heeded; why a community was left feeling neglected, uncared for, not listened to. Today, we hold out hope that the public inquiry will get to the truth of all that led up to the fire at Grenfell Tower … and we trust that the truth will bring justice."

Those comments struck Damel Carayol, who lost his cousin and niece in the fire. "Certain things, we think, will be buried along the way, but we want to know what caused the fire and how they'll make sure it won't happen again," he said outside the cathedral. He appreciated the service because it will help draw national attention to the socio-economic issues surrounding Grenfell. "It was good to have it because it's recognition of the tragedy on a national level," he said.

Others just wanted time to reflect on someone they loved.

Maureen Smith held back tears as she spoke about her son-in-law, Ramond Bernard, 63, who had lived in the building for 30 years and was known to everyone as "Moses." He had a flat on the 23rd floor, and when the fire broke out, he tried to shelter seven other people, including three children. None of them made it out.

"It was typical of him to try and help people," Ms. Smith said. "That's what he was like."

She added that her daughter, Karen McMillan, who was Mr. Bernard's partner, wasn't there at the time and now blames herself for his death. "She keeps saying she wishes she was there too," Ms. Smith said.

Not everyone appreciated the service. Standing outside during the ceremony Chris Imafidon called the commemoration "a deception" and said the time and effort should have been spent helping find homes for people.

"This is a complete distraction from the core issues," said Mr. Imadfidon a teacher who tutored several children from the tower. "It's complete and total contempt for what religion really stands for. I know what religion stands for. If my brother is in difficulty, I'm supposed to help him. Instead of helping the homeless, they are bringing the homeless to pray. Why bring them to the church to prove that you love them?"