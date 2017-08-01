Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Police emerge from a block of flats in the Sydney suburb of Lakemba on Aug. 1, 2017. Police said on Tuesday they had released one of four men arrested in raids last weekend that foiled an “Islamic-inspired” plot to bring down a plane. (WILLIAM WEST/AFP/Getty Images)
Police emerge from a block of flats in the Sydney suburb of Lakemba on Aug. 1, 2017. Police said on Tuesday they had released one of four men arrested in raids last weekend that foiled an “Islamic-inspired” plot to bring down a plane. (WILLIAM WEST/AFP/Getty Images)

Australian police release one of four suspects arrested in alleged plot to bring down plane Add to ...

SYDNEY — Reuters

Published

Last updated

Australian police said on Tuesday they had released one of four men arrested in raids last weekend that foiled an “Islamic-inspired” plot to bring down a plane.

Local media said the plot may have involved a bomb or poisonous gas.

A 50-year-old man was released on Tuesday night, the Australian Federal Police (AFP) said in a statement, adding that no criminal charges had been filed against him. The other men remain detained without charge, the statement said.

The AFP has not released details of the plot, although a U.S. official familiar with the arrests told Reuters that the target appeared to have been a commercial flight from Sydney to the Persian Gulf.

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways said on Tuesday it was assisting the AFP in the investigation.

Australia has been on heightened alert since 2014 for attacks by home-grown militants returning from fighting in the Middle East, or their supporters, but has suffered few domestic attacks.

The 2014 Lindt cafe siege in Sydney, in which the hostage-taker and two people were killed, was Australia’s most deadly violence inspired by Islamic State militants.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Hundreds go on trial over failed Turkey coup (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular