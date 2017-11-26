Bavaria’s conservative leader backs SPD alliance as consensus grows for German grand coalition

The leader of Bavaria's conservatives threw his weight behind an alliance with Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) on Sunday, adding to momentum for a new "grand coalition" to break the political deadlock in Europe's biggest economy.

Conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel, whose fourth term was plunged into doubt a week ago when three-way coalition talks with the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) and Greens collapsed, was handed a political lifeline by the SPD on Friday.

Under intense pressure to preserve stability and avoid new elections, the SPD reversed its position and agreed to talk to Merkel, raising the prospect of a new grand coalition, which has ruled for the past four years, or a minority government.

Story continues below advertisement

"An alliance of the conservatives and SPD is the best option for Germany - better anyway than a coalition with the Free Democrats and Greens, new elections or a minority government," Horst Seehofer, head of Bavaria's CSU, sister party to Merkel's conservatives, told Bild am Sonntag.

Several European leaders have emphasized the importance of getting a stable German government in place quickly so the bloc can discuss its future, including proposals by French President Emmanuel Macron on euro zone reforms and Brexit.

Merkel says that an acting government under her leadership can do business until a new coalition is formed.

She said on Saturday that she would pursue a grand coalition. An Emnid poll showed on Sunday that 52 per cent of Germans backed a grand coalition.

The youth wing of Merkel's conservatives raised pressure on the parties to get a deal done by Christmas.

"If there is no coalition agreement between the conservatives and SPD by then, the negotiations will be seen as having failed," the Junge Union said in Bild am Sonntag.

The head of the group told the paper the conservatives should pursue a minority government if they fail to agree a deal with the SPD.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Merkel is against going down that route because of its inherent instability, but pundits have said the conservatives and Greens could form a minority government with informal SPD support. The Greens have said they are open to a minority government.

POLICY SPATS

Even before any talks get under way, the two blocs have started to outline their policy priorities.

Merkel, whose conservatives won most parliamentary seats in a Sept. 24 vote but bled support to the far right, has said she wants to maintain sound finances in Germany, cut some taxes and invest in digital infrastructure.

She has to keep Bavaria's CSU on board by sticking to a tougher migrant policy that may also help win back conservatives who switched to the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD).

The SPD, meanwhile, needs a platform for its policies after its poorest election showing since 1933. Leading SPD figures have outlined conditions including investment in education and homes, changes in health insurance and no cap on asylum seekers.

Story continues below advertisement

Several prominent economists said they expect the SPD to wield significant influence in a new grand coalition.

"If there is a grand coalition or even if there is toleration (of a minority government) I would expect more emphasis on the SPD's program," Clemens Fuest, president of the Ifo institute, told business newspaper Handelsblatt.

That would mean higher state spending and smaller tax cuts than would have been agreed with other potential partners.

Seehofer said the SPD must not set too many conditions. "There will not be a grand coalition at any price," he said.