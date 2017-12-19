Bomb that killed Maltese blogger likely set off on boat, court hears

The bomb used to kill Maltese anti-corruption blogger Daphne Caruana Galizia was probably triggered by a call from a boat off Malta, an investigator said on Tuesday, laying out initial evidence against three suspects.

Caruana Galizia died in the powerful blast as she was driving near her home in the village of Bidnija on Oct. 16 – a killing that appalled Europe and raised questions about the rule of law on the tiny Mediterranean island.

Brothers Alfred and George Degiorgio and Vince Muscat were arrested earlier this month in connection with the murder.

The three men, who were known to police, have denied any wrongdoing.

Police started laying out their evidence against the trio to a Malta court which will decide whether to order a trial.

One of the chief investigators, Keith Arnaud, described how a team from the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, brought in by the Malta government to help solve the crime, had focused on a phone number which received a text message at the time of the explosion in Bidnija.

Police say the number was not attached to a mobile phone but to a circuit board used in remote-control devices. The appliance was switched on at 2 a.m. local time in Bidnija on the day of the explosion and went off the grid at the time of the blast.

Part of the circuit board was later found in the wreckage of the car.

Cellphone data suggested the device was triggered by a call from off the coast. CCTV video showed a boat owned by the Degiorgio brothers putting to sea at around 8 a.m. on the day of the killing. It was later seen still at sea at 2.50 p.m. and was idling at the time of the explosion before returning to harbour.

The hearing will resume on Wednesday.

