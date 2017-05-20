Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Brazil's President Michel Temer speaks during a press conference following allegations that he gave his blessing to payment of hush money to a politician convicted of corruption, on May 18, 2017 in Brasilia. Temer faced growing pressure to resign Thursday after the Supreme Court gave its green light to the investigation over allegations that he authorized paying hush money to already jailed Eduardo Cunha, the disgraced former speaker of the lower house of Congress. (EVARISTO SA/AFP/Getty Images)
BRASILIA — Reuters

Brazilian President Michel Temer on Saturday challenged a recorded conversation implicating him in a corruption probe, saying he would continue as president and ask the Supreme Court to verify the integrity of the recording.

“Brazil will not be derailed,” he said during a speech in Brasilia, reiterating that he would not resign.

Temer said he would ask the Supreme Court to suspend an investigation against him until it could determine whether the recording, made by the chairman of meatpacker JBS SA during a March conversation, was edited afterwards.

