The brutality of British politics has again proved delicious.

Theresa May’s cynical snap election call was aimed at destroying Labour and handing the Conservatives a clear mandate for a hard Brexit and just about anything else the ambitious prime minister wanted to do.

Instead, Labour destroyed the majority handed to the Conservatives in the 2015 election. She might have to pay for her failed – and entirely unnecessary – gambit with her head.

As the results trickled in at dawn across the United Kingdom, the Conservatives had lost at least a dozen seats, mathematically denying them a majority; they needed 326 seats in parliament and were on course for only 315. Labour, under Jeremy Corbyn and his socialists, had gained 31 seats, taking them to 261.

When Ms. May called the election in mid-April, she was expected to win by a landslide, gaining 100 seats or more. Most of the polls were wrong and a hung parliament and political chaos are the result. Ms. May’s bland and increasingly wearisome call for a “strong and stable government” will have delivered the opposite, more evidence that “no battle plan survives contact with the enemy,” as the Prussian field marshal Helmuth von Moltke reputedly said.

International investors reacted in their usual way to the prospect of political mayhem in a big economy: They drove down the currency. By mid-morning, London time, the pound was down 2.3 per cent, to $1.265 (U.S.), on the prospect of Tory infighting as reports said Ms. May was determined to stay put.

What she wants and what she gets might be polar opposites. Already, some Tory MPs were insisting that she be punished for her spectacularly bad call even if she succeeds in forming a coalition with Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), which won 10 seats (a coalition with the anti-Brexit Liberal Democrats is unthinkable).

Ms. May’s survival, or lack thereof, is, globally speaking, a trivial matter. But it matters a lot to Europeans, who want to know how the election result will affect Britain’s negotiations to exit the European Union and redefine its role with what is still the world’s largest trading bloc. If Britain botches the negotiations, its economy, which is already in trouble as inflation rises and business investment stalls, could take a dramatic downturn. Getting the Brexit file right matters. The EU accounts for almost half of Britain’s trade.

A hung parliament and a Conservative leader under siege do not bode well for the Brexit negotiations, which were due to start in earnest next week.

Suddenly, trade negotiators in Brussels do not know whether internal British politics will force a time-out – it probably will – jeopardizing the Brexit timetable. The talks, including an interim trading relationship with the EU, were due to be completed by March, 2019. That deadline now looks hard to meet, putting Britain’s negotiators under extreme pressure. Brussels does not know whether Ms. May will survive or whether Britons will be dragged to the polling stations yet again if she does not, or if her coalition crumbles.

But the bigger Brexit issue is whether Ms. May, should she survive, still has a strong mandate for what she promised to the 52 per cent of the voters who endorsed quitting the EU in the June, 2016 referendum. Also known as a “hard” Brexit, the scenario would see Britain leave the single market and the customs union. This would leave Britain with full control of its borders and give it the option of negotiating its own trading deals with the EU and the rest of the world.

A “soft” Brexit would see Britain officially leave the EU but retain trading access to it (Norway, which has never been EU member, has such a deal). In exchange, however, Britain would have to pay into the EU budget and accept some conditions, such as labour mobility, that would be anathema to the hard-line Brexiteers. They want Britain to have total control of immigration and have no appetite to keep paying billions into the EU budget.

It’s impossible to say today whether Britain can still pursue a clean-break strategy or, faced with a reinvigorated Labour opposition, whose members generally favour a soft Brexit, water down its demands.

What does seem certain is that Labour, given its unexpectedly strong showing, will have more say in shaping the Brexit package. Any new package will not please the Brexit and anti-Brexit extremists but might present a pleasing compromise to the wider middle ground. This scenario would be good for democracy because both parties would own the result.

The flaw in the scenario, of course, is politics. Britain has been plunged into political instability and until the turmoil ceases, the Brexit negotiations will be an afterthought. Blame Ms. May and her arrogance. Her promise of a “strong and stable” government blew up in her face.

