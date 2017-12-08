Britain, EU strike historic Brexit deal, but time runs short as talks enter next phase

British Prime Minister Theresa May has won a key victory in her quest to pull the U.K. out of the European Union, but the win could be short-lived as Brexit talks move into a difficult phase with time running short.

On Friday the European Commission, the EU's executive body, said enough progress had been made on three key issues for Brexit talks to move on to discussions about the future trading relationship between the U.K. and the EU. The issues relate to the fate of the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland, the U.K.'s ongoing financial payments to the EU and the rights of EU nationals living in the U.K. after Brexit.

No agreements have been reached on any of those topics, but a framework has now been put in place for how they will be dealt with during the next round of talks. Nonetheless, even getting that far is considered an important achievement, particularly for Ms. May, who has been eager to reach a comprehensive trade deal with the EU by the time Britain leaves in March, 2019. Unless sufficient progress had been made, the EU said talks would not proceed.

"We have now made the breakthrough we needed," European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Friday.

However, Donald Tusk, who heads the European Council that represents EU leaders, was more cautious.

"We all know that breaking up is hard. But breaking up and building a new relation is much harder," he said on Friday. "So much time has been devoted to the easier part of the task. And now, to negotiate a transition arrangement and a framework for our future relationship, we have de facto less than a year."

The agreement came after a frantic week of negotiations that saw Ms. May facing attacks from all sides largely over questions about the Irish border.

The border has been virtually eliminated since the 1998 Good Friday Agreement that ended the sectarian violence of the Troubles, eliminated border checks and set up some cross-border institutions. But there have been fears that once the U.K. is out of the EU some kind of border would have to be put in place.

The Irish government has been pressing for continuation of the status quo, but that raised concerns among Brexit backers in Ms. May's Conservative Party, and some politicians in Northern Ireland, that the province would essentially remain in the EU and be cut off from the rest of Britain.

Ms. May was forced to scrap a deal earlier this week after opposition from the Democratic Unionist Party, or DUP, a Northern Ireland-based party that holds the balance of power in the Westminster parliament. Ms. May's Conservatives don't have a majority in the House of Commons and rely on support from the DUP, which has 10 seats.

Friday's deal makes it clear that the U.K. will avoid a hard border and it says that if an overall agreement with the EU is not reached, Britain will maintain "full alignment" with the EU's custom union to support trade between Ireland and Northern Ireland. The deal also says that the U.K. will ensure that "no new regulatory barriers develop between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom".

"This government will continue to govern in the interests of the whole community in Northern Ireland and uphold the agreements that have underpinned the huge progress that has been made over the past two decades," Ms. May said.

The compromise was enough to win over the DUP, for now.

"We cautioned the prime minister about proceeding with this agreement in its present form given the issues which still need to be resolved," DUP leader Arlene Foster said in a statement. "Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed and how we vote on the final deal will depend on its contents."

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar also welcomed the arrangement, saying it provides a "cast iron backstop" for Ireland and Northern Ireland in case no trade deal is reached.

"We have achieved all that we set out to achieve," he said. "This is not the end, but it's the end of the beginning."

Mr. Varadkar added that he believes once the British people understand what is needed for free trade with the EU, they will support an arrangement that is essentially the same as being inside the EU. He also cautioned that the next phase of the negotiations could take several years and he cited the Canada-EU trade deal, which has taken roughly nine years to complete.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also signaled that Friday's framework could pose problems going forward. Ms. Sturgeon opposes Brexit and she has been adamant that Northern Ireland should not receive any special arrangement that allows the province to remain even remotely inside the EU.

On Friday she welcomed the move to the next phase of the talks but added in a post on Twitter that the "devil is in the detail and things now get really tough. If Brexit is happening (wish it wasn't) staying in single market & customs union is only sensible option. And any special arrangements for NI must be available to other UK nations."