Venezuelan state security has detained nearly two dozen people allegedly involved in violent acts against officers during an overnight raid that left several apartment buildings in shambles.

Residents at the Los Verdes complex in Caracas say officers fired weapons, destroyed elevators, broke doors and windows and shot to death at least one pet dog.

Witness video showed an armoured truck plowing through a metal yellow gate leading to the building.

Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado says the raid amounts to “state terrorism.”

Interior Minister Nestor Reverol says 23 people identified as “terrorists” were detained for their alleged involvement in an attack on a national guard captain and three sergeants.

Two months of political upheaval in Venezuela have left nearly 70 dead, thousands detained and hundreds injured.

