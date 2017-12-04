Canada-China free trade talks uncertain after Trudeau-Li meeting

The fate of expected free trade talks between Canada and China is now uncertain after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau emerged from a meeting with Premier Li Keqiang Monday to announce the two countries will merely keep exploring whether to launch negotiations.

It had been widely anticipated that Canada would become the first Group of Seven country to commence free trade talks with China. China's ambassador to Canada earlier this fall predicted a decision shortly and business leaders publicly anticipated that Mr. Trudeau's December trip to China was planned with this in mind.

Signs that something was wrong emerged throughout the day in Beijing, with Canadian political staffers and diplomats unable to confirm a schedule, or whether the two leaders would take questions.

The meetings between Mr. Trudeau and Mr. Li continued longer than expected. Moments before they emerged from those talks, staffers announced that there would be no questions.

"We will continue to work on the FTA — that is, exploratory talks or a feasibility study," said Mr. Li.

"China is open to such talks," he added.

Neither leader said what issues had prevented an agreement on launching formal trade talks.

The two countries have, however, expressed differing views on the scope of a trade agreement, with Beijing interested in a more pared-down deal similar to what it has with Australia, and Ottawa pushing for a comprehensive, modern treaty.

Mr. Trudeau pointed to those issues again Monday.

"With China, as with all our trading partners, we're committed to pursuing progressive trade that benefits everyone," he said. "Trade that puts people first and reflects Canadian values, especially when it comes to labour, the environment and gender."

Mr. Trudeau will remain in China for several days, and is scheduled for dinner meetings with both Mr. Li and Chinese president Xi Jinping.

Canada is "continuing work towards a comprehensive trade agreement with China, because greater market access for Canadian businesses means stronger business growth and more jobs for the middle class," he said.

Beijing has long sought Canada's presence at the free trade negotiating table in part because such talks would grant it fresh leverage to convince other Group of Seven countries to follow suit. China has signed deals with jurisdictions ranging from Australia to Peru to Iceland and last week wrapped up an agreement with the Palestinian Authority.

Launching free trade talks with China was supposed to be part of a pivot toward Asia as economic relations with the United States sour.

Mr. Trudeau, who once professed admiration for China's "basic dictatorship" because it allows the Chinese to "turn their economy around on a dime," has for some time set his sights on closer alignment with Beijing. His outreach is meant to undo the damage that business leaders and analysts said Stephen Harper caused to Sino-Canadian ties by a more standoffish and hawkish approach. Earlier this year the Trudeau government broke with the United States to join the China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, a counterpart to the U.S.-led World Bank.

Today, tense trade relations with the United States make it all the more imperative for Mr. Trudeau to seek out new markets for Canadian business. The protectionist Trump administration is trying to rewrite the The North American free-trade agreement in ways that would undermine the advantages Canada gains from the economic pact that governs this country's top trading relationship. The future of NAFTA remains in doubt after Canada and Mexico flatly rejected several U.S. negotiating demands they described as unreasonable.

Proponents argue that the reciprocal gains from allowing China greater access to Canadian markets are too good to pass up. A report by the Canadian Chamber of Commerce released in September cites economic projections that a free-trade agreement could boost Canada's annual economic output by $7.8-billion by 2030 and generate 25,000 new jobs. Major beneficiaries would be agricultural producers and technology or fuel that helps China power itself by cleaner means such as natural gas.

China has for years pressed Canada to launch trade talks, seeking access to a major western economy with close ties to the U.S.

The Canadian business community has been less enthusiastic, saying in consultations with the Canadian federal government that the thorniest issues in trade with the authoritarian country are unlikely to be resolved by such a pact. The consultations also found concern that free trade "could lead Canada to compromise on its values" and hurt "Canadian jobs and competitiveness in certain sectors, especially mining and certain manufacturing sub-sectors."

The lack of agreement Monday suggests difficult questions remain unresolved. But it is "not disappointing," said Jiang Shan, a former head of the economics section at the Chinese embassy in Canada.

"Both sides are moving toward the right direction," he said. "Free trade is good for both sides."

Indeed, "the fact that they didn't come to any positive terms could be a very good sign. It could very well mean that both sides put their toughest issues up front, so there's no misunderstanding on the respective positions," said Robert Kwauk, Beijing managing partner for Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP.

He supports a trade deal, so long as it is carefully negotiated. But caution is warranted, he said, because on some trade issues, one country's gain is another's loss.

"It's easy to recite the mantra of win-win," he said. "Yes, some issues are win-win. But other issues are zero-sum games."