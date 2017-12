Canadian family affected by fatal bus crash in Mexico: Global Affairs

Global Affairs Canada says at least one Canadian family has been affected by a bus crash in eastern Mexico that has killed an estimated dozen people.

The department says it is providing consular assistance to the family, but could not provide further details about how many Canadians were in the bus and whether they were killed or injured.

The bus was carrying 31 passengers, including citizens of the United States, Brazil and Sweden, authorities said. A child was among the dead. Quintana Roo is one of three states on Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, which has popular tourist sites.

Twenty-seven of the passengers had been travelling on Royal Caribbean cruise ships, spokeswoman Cynthia Martinez said.

"Our hearts go out to all those involved in the bus accident," Martinez said in a statement. "We are doing all we can to care for our guests, including assisting with medical care and transportation."

The tourists were headed to the archeological zone of Chacchoben, an ancient Mayan ruin south of the resort town of Tulum, when the vehicle veered off the highway early on Tuesday.

After the accident, passengers were taken to hospitals, bus company Costa Maya said in a statement. Five have been discharged and the injured were in stable condition, it said.

The government of Quintana Roo said in a statement that it was investigating the cause of the accident.

The U.S. embassy in Mexico said it was working with authorities to learn whether U.S. citizens were aboard the bus.

Last year, 11 tourists were killed in a crash in Quintana Roo when their bus flipped en route to Cancun, the Associated Press reported.

- With files from The Canadian Press