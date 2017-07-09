Marlon B. Wright was remembered Friday as a promising welterweight fighter who went on to become one of Canada’s top boxing referees, officiating title bouts around the world.

The 51-year-old Mr. Wright died Thursday night at Montreal’s Sacre-Coeur Hospital surrounded by his family, said Michel Hamelin, head of Quebec’s combat-sports commission.

The Jamaica native who grew up in Montreal had been suffering from melanoma, a form of skin cancer, since 2014, but was still working as recently as Feb. 24, when he handled a bout in Quebec City between former super-middleweight champion Lucian Bute and Eleider Alvarez.

Mr. Wright’s résumé in two decades as third man in the ring includes Kell Brook’s loss to Gennady Golovkin in a middleweight title unification bout in London in September and David Lemieux of Montreal’s middleweight title win over Hassan N’Dam in 2015.

He worked title fights in Europe, Asia and North America but was also a regular on fight cards large and small around Quebec.

“It’s a big loss,” Mr. Hamelin said. “We’ll miss him for sure.”

Several fighters, including Mr. Bute, Mr. Lemieux and World Boxing Council light heavyweight champion Adonis Stevenson of Montreal, posted messages of condolence on social media.

Despite the accolades, Mr. Wright is perhaps best known in the boxing world for his controversial call in 2008, when Mr. Bute retained his International Boxing Federation title despite being knocked senseless late in the final round by Librado Andrade.

Mr. Wright stopped midway through his count to wave Mr. Andrade back to a neutral corner. What some criticized as a long count gave Mr. Bute time to get up just before the final bell and get the victory by decision in a fight he had dominated through the first 10 rounds. Mr. Wright’s actions, televised live in the United States, were scorched by many fans and media members, including some who nicknamed him Marlon B. Wrong.

“The Andrade fight really gave him a scar on his career that might have hurt his advancement, but to me, he was one of the best referees I’ve ever seen,” said trainer, cutman and broadcaster Russ Anber. “I always thought he should be up there with the best refs in the game.”

Mr. Anber helped train Mr. Wright at the Olympic Boxing Club in Montreal in the early 1980s.

He described the young pugilist as “a hell of a fighter. He had that something – that flow, that co-ordination, that jive.”

Mr. Wright turned pro in 1983, but fought only 11 times, going 10-1, all in Quebec. He won his last bout in 1992 over Alain Bonnamie. Mr. Anber said Mr. Wright could have gone far, but boxing was in a lull in his era and he didn’t have a manager willing to take him on the road, as Mr. Anber did with two other Jamaican Montrealers, Otis and Howard Grant.

Otis Grant, who won the World Boxing Organization middleweight title in the 1990s, recalled that one of his first amateur fights was against Mr. Wright.

“He is one of only three guys in the world who have victories over me and my brother,” said Otis Grant, who later became Mr. Wright’s teammate on the Quebec amateur squad. “He didn’t shine in the pros, but when he transitioned into a referee, he excelled.”

Howard Grant was Mr. Andrade’s trainer for the Bute fight and drew a six-month suspension for shoving Mr. Wright in the ring.

“I lost my cool in the heat of the moment,” Howard Grant said. “I apologized to him.

“We were friends. We lost one of the good ambassadors for our sport. I’m happy he’s not suffering any more. He’s had it rough the last few months.”

When Mr. Wright decided to become a referee, he had a first-rate mentor in Guy Jutras, who many consider the best Canadian boxing official of all time.

Fight promoter Yvon Michel, a former Canadian Olympic team coach, said he was always pleased when Mr. Wright was assigned to one of his fights.

“Most of the time, you didn’t notice him in the ring and that’s a good quality in a ref,” Mr. Michel said. “He was a real pro.

“He knew the impact a ref had on a fight. He had good judgment. I know a lot of people will remember him from when he saved Bute but it was the perfect call. He gave the benefit of the doubt to the world champion.”

Report Typo/Error