Casino mogul Steve Wynn resigns from RNC post amid sexual misconduct allegations: report

Dozens of people have accused Las Vegas casino billionaire Steve Wynn (pictured here with his wife in July 2017) of decades of sexual misconduct in which he allegedly pressured staff to perform sex acts, The Wall Street Journal reported on January 26, 2018.

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

Reuters

Las Vegas casino mogul Steve Wynn is resigning from his position as Republican National Committee finance chair amid allegations of sexual misconduct, Politico reported on Saturday, citing three Republicans familiar with the decision.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that Wynn has routinely subjected women who work for him to unwanted sexual advances in a pattern of misconduct detailed by dozens of past and present employees.

The billionaire denied the accusations as "preposterous."

The RNC did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Politico report.

