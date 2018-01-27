Casino mogul Steve Wynn resigns from RNC post amid sexual misconduct allegations: report

Las Vegas casino mogul Steve Wynn is resigning from his position as Republican National Committee finance chair amid allegations of sexual misconduct, Politico reported on Saturday, citing three Republicans familiar with the decision.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that Wynn has routinely subjected women who work for him to unwanted sexual advances in a pattern of misconduct detailed by dozens of past and present employees.

The billionaire denied the accusations as "preposterous."

Story continues below advertisement

The RNC did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Politico report.