Efforts by Pope Francis to close the chapter on the Catholic Church’s sex-abuse scandals took a severe blow Thursday when Australian police charged one of the Vatican's top officials with sex offences.

Cardinal George Pell, the Vatican’s treasurer and No. 3 official, announced in Rome just after the charges were laid that he would take a leave absence as he fights the allegations. No charges have been proven in court.

In a statement issued by the Catholic Archdiocese of Sydney, he “strenuously denied” the allegations.

“I am innocent of these charges,” Cardinal Pell, 76, who holds the title Prefect for the Vatican’s Secretariat for the Economy, told reporters.

“They are false. The whole idea of sexual abuse is abhorrent to me.”

He is scheduled to appear in Melbourne July 18 to face the charges, details of which were not released. Australian police said only that he has been charged with “historical sexual offences.”

The allegations mark the biggest crisis in the four-year papacy of Pope Francis, who, in a December letter to his bishops, insisted the Church would adopt a “zero tolerance” policy for sexual abuse of children by the clergy.

Even though the Australian media has carried reports for more than a year about the allegations, the pope has stood by him. Last year, when Cardinal Pell reached 75 and was due to retire, Francis encouraged him to remain in his post as the Vatican’s financial clean-up chief. Cardinal Pell also continued as a member of the Council of Cardinals, the pope’s top group of advisers.

Last summer, when it had become apparent that Cardinal Pell faced a potential scandal that could rock the church, Francis told reporters: “It is true, there is a doubt. We have to wait for justice and not first make ... a judgment of gossip, because that won’t help. Once justice has spoken, I will speak.”

It was not immediately clear whether Francis would make a statement after having accepted Cardinal Pell’s leave of absence request. The Holy See media office, however, issued a statement expressing “its respect for the Australian justice system that will have to decide the merits of the questions raised.”

The statement added that “at the same time, it is important to recall that Cardinal Pell has openly and repeatedly condemned as immoral and intolerable the acts of abuse committed against minors; has cooperated in the past with Australian authorities (for example, in his depositions before the royal commission); has supported the pontifical commission for the protection of minors; and finally, as a diocesan bishop in Australia, has introduced systems and procedures both for the protection of minors and to provide assistance to victims of abuse.”

Shane Patton, deputy police commissioner in the Australian state of Victoria, said that “Cardinal Pell is facing multiple charges ... and there are multiple complaints. The charges we served on the cardinal’s legal team in Melbourne on Thursday and were also registered in Melbourne’s magistrates court.

The Australian newspaper reported that some of the alleged sex offences coincide with Cardinal Pell’s time at St. Alipius parish in Ballarat, a city with a population of 100,000, near Melbourne, where he was born. After earning a doctorate in philosophy in church history at Oxford, he returned in 1972 to Ballarat as assistant parish priest. He would later become episcopal vicar for education in the Ballarat diocese.

The newspaper said the charges relate to alleged offences in Ballarat between 1973 and 1976. Cardinal Pell has admitted that, for a few months in 1973, he lived with Gerald Francis Ridsdale, the Catholic priest who, starting in 1993, was convicted of a series of child abuse and indecent assault charges against dozens of children. The defrocked priest, now in prison, worked as a chaplain at the St. Alipius Boys’ School in Ballarat.

Last July, the Australian broadcaster ABC interviewed two men, Lyndon Monument and Damian Dignan, who alleged the future cardinal touched their genitals while playing in a Ballarat swimming pool.

During the recent trial of Edward Dowlan, one of the paedophile teachers at St. Alipius school, one victim said he had been at a Ballarat swimming pool in 1973, when he told Cardinal Pell that something had to be done to stop Mr. Dowlan from abusing young boys. According to a 2015 article in Melbourne’s Herald Sun newspaper, Cardinal Pell replied: “Don’t be ridiculous.”

Cardinal Pell’s ascent in the church has been meteoric. He was appointed archbishop of Melbourne by Pope John Paul II in 1996. Five years later he became archbishop of Sydney. He was made cardinal in 2003 and kept rising under Pope Francis.

In 2013, he gave evidence to Victoria’s parliamentary inquiry into the handling of sex abuse cases by religious organizations in Melbourne. A year later, he gave evidence at Australia’s royal commission into the institutional response to child abuse in Sydney.

