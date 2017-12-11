Celebrity chef Mario Batali steps down after sexual-misconduct allegations

Mario Batali is stepping down from daily operations at his restaurant empire following reports of sexual misconduct by the celebrity chef over a period of at least 20 years.
The online site Eater New York reported Monday that the incidents involve at least four women, three who worked for Batali. In a prepared statement sent to The Associated Press, Batali said the complaints match up with his past behaviour.
A spokesperson for Batali & Bastianich Hospitality Group says an employee reported inappropriate behaviour by Batali in October. The company told Eater it was the first formal complaint against Batali and that he was reprimanded and required to attend training.
ABC said Monday that it has asked Batali to step away from the show, "The Chew" while the allegations are investigated.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
Please note that our commenting partner Civil Comments is closing down. As such we will be implementing a new commenting partner in the coming weeks. As of December 20th, 2017 we will be shutting down commenting on all article pages across our site while we do the maintenance and updates. We understand that commenting is important to our audience and hope to have a technical solution in place January 2018.
Discussion loading… ✨