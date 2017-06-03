Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Cher arrives for the funeral of Gregg Allman, Saturday, June 3, 2017, in Macon, Ga. Family, friends and fans will say goodbye on Saturday to music legend Allman, who died over the Memorial Day weekend at the age of 69. (Branden Camp/AP)
Cher arrives for the funeral of Gregg Allman, Saturday, June 3, 2017, in Macon, Ga. Family, friends and fans will say goodbye on Saturday to music legend Allman, who died over the Memorial Day weekend at the age of 69. (Branden Camp/AP)

Cher attends ex-husband Gregg Allman’s funeral Add to ...

MACON, Georgia — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

Thousands of fans are lining the streets of Macon, Georgia, on Saturday for the funeral of music legend Gregg Allman.

The Southern rocker is being laid to rest near the grave of his brother Duane, in the same Rose Hill Cemetery where members of the Allman Brothers Band once wrote songs amid the tombstones.

Allman’s Saturday afternoon funeral ceremony was private and held in a small chapel. Mourners included Allman’s ex-wife, Cher. Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter also said he would attend, honouring The Allman Brothers Band keyboardist who drew large crowds to his 1976 presidential campaign events.

Gregg Allman died May 27 at the age of 69 in Savannah, Georgia.

The Allman Brothers Band began its rise to fame in the central Georgia city 90 miles south of Atlanta.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular