Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
In this May 25, 2017 file photo, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie speaks during Caron Treatment Center's Executive Luncheon on the Opioid Crisis at the headquarters of Independence Blue Cross in Philadelphia. (Matt Rourke/AP)
In this May 25, 2017 file photo, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie speaks during Caron Treatment Center's Executive Luncheon on the Opioid Crisis at the headquarters of Independence Blue Cross in Philadelphia. (Matt Rourke/AP)

Chris Christie says public outcry over Beachgate ‘upset his children’ Add to ...

TRENTON, N.J. — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

Gov. Chris Christie says public outcry over his decision to lounge with his family on a public beach that was closed during New Jersey’s government shutdown “upset his children more than anything else” since he’s been in office.

The two-term Republican governor made the comments Thursday night during his regular radio call-in show on 101.5 FM.

Christie was photographed over the Fourth of July weekend by NJ.com at Island Beach State Park, where the state provides a summer home to the governor. Christie ordered the shutdown of nonessential state government, including state beaches and parks, amid a budget impasse.

He said during Thursday’s radio show that his family was hurt by the backlash and “they don’t understand people’s unfairness and, quite frankly, their ignorance.”

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

As Trump fumes, Republicans rally behind Jeff Sessions (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular