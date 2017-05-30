Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

FILE- This Dec. 8, 2014 file photo shows a person holding up a sign for justice for Tamir Rice during a news conference in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)
The city of Cleveland has fired one police officer and suspended a second involved in the shooting of 12-year-old Tamir Rice.

Police Chief Calvin Williams announced the discipline Tuesday against officers Timothy Loehmann and Frank Garmback related to the shooting of the boy at a recreation centre in November 2014 as he held a pellet gun.

Williams said Loehmann, who shot Rice, has been fired. Frank Garmback, who was driving the cruiser that skidded to a stop near the boy, has been suspended for 10 days.

Loehmann was fired for inaccurate details on his job application, not for the Rice shooting. Garmback was suspended for violating a tactical rule involving his approach to the gazebo where the boy was shot.

A message was left with the police union about the discipline.

