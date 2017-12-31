Compass Group CEO, five others dead in Sydney seaplane crash

The CEO of Britain's Compass Group, Richard Cousins, was among six people who died after a seaplane crashed into a river in Sydney on New Year's Eve.

The other five who died in the crash were Emma Bowden, 48, Heather Bowden, 11, Edward Cousins, 23, William Cousins, 25, and the 44-year-old pilot Gareth Morgan, Detective Superintendent Mark Hutchings from the New South Wales Police said.

Australian media identified the dead as the CEO's two sons, his fiancee and her daughter. The pilot, Gareth Morgan, 44, also died. Hutchings added that police had already been in contact with UK authorities.

Cousins had been due to retire on March 31. Compass employs around 550,000 people worldwide, providing food services to schools, the armed forces and office workers.

Compass said the new chief executive, Dominic Blakemore, would now start on Jan. 1 instead of April 1 as originally planned.

Compass Chairman Paul Walsh said in a statement: "The thoughts of everyone at Compass are with Richard's family and friends, and we extend our deepest sympathies to them."

"Richard was known and respected for his great humanity and a no-nonsense style that transformed Compass into one of Britain's leading companies," he added.

Cousins led Compass over the past 11 years. He was widely credited with turning the company's business around and making Compass into one of the FTSE 100's best-performing firms, and had also been named as one of the world's best-performing CEOs by Harvard Business Review.

The family are believed to have been flying back to Sydney from an exclusive waterfront restaurant in Jerusalem Bay when the plane crashed, the BBC reported.

Police are working with the Australian Transport Safety Bureau to recover the wreckage of the plane, which is submerged in 13 meters of water near Cowan, north of Sydney. A probe into the cause of the crash has begun, with a preliminary report expected within 30 days. Authorities have warned it may take up to a year to find out what happened.

The seaplane was part of the Sydney Seaplanes business that offers sight-seeing trips and has operated since 2005 with no previous record of mishap. Seaplane flights have been canceled until further notice.

Sydney Seaplanes CEO Aaron Shaw said Morgan's parents live in Canada and have been notified of his death.

Cousins' son William worked at Open Britain, a group campaigning to keep Britain in the European Union single market, and directors and co-workers praised him as an enthusiastic and talented team member.

