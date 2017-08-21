Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, on June 16, 2017. (TOM MIHALEK/REUTERS)
Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, on June 16, 2017. (TOM MIHALEK/REUTERS)

Cosby hires Michael Jackson’s former lawyer for sex assault retrial Add to ...

PHILADELPHIA — The Associated Press

Bill Cosby has hired Michael Jackson’s former lawyer to represent him at his November retrial on sexual-assault charges in Pennsylvania.

Cosby’s spokesman announced Monday the 80-year-old comedian is bringing in Tom Mesereau to lead a retooled defence team. Lawyers from the first trial in June had said they wanted off the case.

Mesereau won an acquittal in Jackson’s 2005 child molestation trial. He also has represented boxer Mike Tyson, rap mogul Marion “Suge” Knight and a Playboy bunny.

Mesereau will be joined by former federal prosecutor Kathleen Bliss and Sam Silver, who represented now-imprisoned former U.S. Rep. Chaka Fattah in a corruption case.

Cosby’s first trial on charges he drugged and molested a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004 ended in a hung jury.

