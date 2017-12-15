Cyril Ramaphosa faces backroom tactics in battle to lead South Africa’s ANC

For nearly 40 years, Cyril Ramaphosa has been at the heart of South African politics. A close comrade of liberation hero Nelson Mandela, he helped negotiate the demise of apartheid and was once Mr. Mandela's preferred successor as president.

He never made it to the top. But this weekend, decades after his greatest disappointment, Mr. Ramaphosa could finally ascend to the highest post in South Africa's ruling party – if he survives the backroom machinations of President Jacob Zuma.

That's just one of the subplots over the next few days as more than 5,000 delegates gather in a Johannesburg expo centre to choose Mr. Zuma's successor as leader of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) – and South Africa's likely next president.

By most independent tallies, Mr. Ramaphosa is leading the ANC delegate race with a slim majority of declared support. Yet in the murky and sometimes corrupt world of ANC politics, this guarantees him nothing. There are already many reports of vote buying and illicit deals to sway the results.

Despite his delegate edge, the race is widely seen as a toss-up between Mr. Ramaphosa and his main rival, former African Union Commission chair Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, who is Mr. Zuma's preferred choice.

A decisive victory for Mr. Ramaphosa, who is campaigning on an anti-corruption platform, could be a turning point in South Africa's postapartheid history. After years of corruption scandals and economic stagnation under the Zuma administration, Mr. Ramaphosa has pledged to restore integrity and growth in a drifting African powerhouse that was once seen as a moral beacon to the world.

His opponent, Ms. Dlamini-Zuma, will make history of her own if she wins. She would become the party's first female leader. And in the 2019 national election, she would be in line to become South Africa's first woman president.

A long-time member of the ANC elite, she was married to Mr. Zuma from 1982 until their divorce in 1998. She has strong qualifications of her own: She is a medical doctor, a former health minister and foreign minister, and the African Union's top leader for four years. But as the chosen candidate of the Zuma faction, eagerly promoted by the President's closest allies, she is regarded as the candidate of the status quo.

Her policies have been vague. There is little sign that her ideology would be different from that of Mr. Zuma. Her main promise is "radical economic transformation" – a poorly defined term, often favoured by Mr. Zuma, which appears to imply a redistribution of income and land from an affluent minority to the impoverished majority, although Mr. Zuma has done little of this in his eight years in power and Ms. Dlamini-Zuma has given no details of how this transformation might occur.

The five-day ANC convention, which begins on Saturday, will be a tense and closely fought affair, with the Zuma faction battling fiercely to preserve its control of the party. Late-night showdowns and vote-counting disputes are expected. The voting could begin as early as Saturday night, although a Sunday or Monday vote is perhaps more likely.

The stakes will be high. If the Zuma faction is defeated, it will lose control of lucrative tenders and state contracts, spelling disaster for its business cronies – including the controversial Gupta brothers, the powerful tycoons at the centre of South Africa's recent corruption scandals.

The Guptas have made their preferences clear. Their media empire has aggressively promoted Ms. Dlamini-Zuma's campaign. Two years ago they named her the "South African of the Year" at a televised ceremony in which one of the Gupta brothers went on stage to give her an oversized cheque for 250,000 rand ($24,000).

Mr. Ramaphosa, for his part, has campaigned strongly against "state capture" – the South African euphemism for Gupta control of the Zuma government. His campaign has infuriated the Zuma faction. One of the loudest Zuma allies, the ANC Youth League, has denounced Mr. Ramaphosa as "this American puppet" who will "never be a president of the ANC in this lifetime."

Another Zuma loyalist, Police Minister Fikile Mbalula, proclaimed on Thursday that only "fraud and anarchy" could prevent Ms. Dlamini-Zuma from winning the vote.

About 90 per cent of the voting delegates were chosen in thousands of ANC branch meetings in the lead-up to the convention. Of these, an estimated 52 per cent are supporting Mr. Ramaphosa, while 41 per cent are supporting Ms. Dlamini-Zuma. But the race is seen as too close to call, because of the covert tactics that could be used in the backrooms. A senior Ramaphosa supporter, Jackson Mthembu, has complained that some delegates are being offered 50,000 rand per day for their voting support during the convention.

Mr. Ramaphosa, 65, first gained fame as an anti-apartheid campaigner in the 1980s when he headed the National Union of Mineworkers and led a massive strike against South Africa's mining companies. He proved to be a shrewd deal maker, leading the negotiations to end apartheid and helping draft the country's new constitution.

He was at Mr. Mandela's side in the anti-apartheid hero's first public appearances after leaving prison in 1990. As the ANC's secretary-general, he was Mr. Mandela's favoured candidate to become his successor. But the party instead chose Thabo Mbeki as its leader after Mr. Mandela's retirement.

Mr. Ramaphosa went into business and became one of South Africa's wealthiest men, with a fortune estimated at $575-million. He was criticized for his role as a director of the Lonmin platinum company at the time of the Marikana massacre in 2012. He returned to a full-time political role in December, 2012. Since 2014 he has been the country's deputy president.