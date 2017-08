As negotiators hunkered down at a Washington hotel for the second day of talks to overhaul the North American free-trade agreement, the man who spurred the renegotiation was busy fanning the flames of a racial crisis.

Before the day was out, U.S. President Donald Trump defended monuments to the Confederacy, repeated an apocryphal Islamaphobic story and heard a senator from his own party question his stability and competence.

