David Rwemera, a 64-year-old farmer with weary eyes and a jacket much too big for his thin frame, remembers how the investigators from The Hague found him mourning for his murdered family. They asked him to be patient and keep faith in justice.

It took more than a decade, but the International Criminal Court convicted the warlord who led the massacre that killed his eight children, his two wives and his brother. And in a landmark ruling this year, the court awarded financial reparations to the villagers who survived the ordeal.

Mr. Rwemera says he is thankful for the court’s decision. But he still wonders why it took so many years – and why the compensation for the 11 deaths in his family will be only $250 (U.S.), not even enough to rebuild the house that the attackers destroyed.

It’s a common question in Bogoro, where about 200 Congolese villagers died in the 2003 massacre. Here in this corner of Africa, where support for the ICC should be greatest, there is confusion and disappointment – a symptom of a court that often seems arbitrary in its decisions.

Canada was among the founders and strongest backers of the international court. But the court has been buffeted by accusations that it is biased against Africa.



This file photo taken on February 17, 2007, shows a man holding bullet casings over human remains in a field in Bogoro, Democratic Republic of Congo. LIONEL HEALING/AFP/Getty Images

So far, the only perpetrators convicted by the court have been Africans – including Germain Katanga, the warlord who led the massacre in Bogoro. To counter the bias allegation, the court will need to build greater support from African war-crimes victims – a task that is more daunting than it might appear.



The compensation for Bogoro’s villagers was intended as a historic step toward restorative justice for the victims of crimes against humanity.

But it has also brought troubling questions: Why reparations for some massacres and not others? Why is the wait for justice so protracted? And how can the court persuade villagers that the compensation is fair when the money seems small and the explanations inadequate?” Imagine one day you have eight children and the next day none of them is alive,” Mr. Rwemera says. “The compensation that the ICC is proposing is so small. It can’t help much for what we need.”

In 2003, he was a farmer with 360 cattle. He was travelling outside the village when he heard of the gruesome attack, first in radio reports, then from a village pastor, and then in horrific detail from surviving neighbours who had fled to a nearby city. He learned that he had lost his family, his home and everything else.

“I felt powerless and bitter,” he said. “I fell into many difficulties. I had no family, no business, nothing.”

He still sometimes walks past a mass grave in the village, where countless bodies were buried after the massacre. “It brings me a lot of bad memories about my children.”

Mr. Rwemera never expected it would take 14 years for the war-crimes case to be fully resolved. “Some people lost hope. But I never lost hope. The ICC never abandoned us.”



Mr. Rwemera still sometimes walks past a mass grave in the village, where countless bodies were buried after the massacre. Geoffrey York/The Globe and Mail

He says he has only one wish: He wants enough compensation from the international court to help him build a new house, to replace the small three-room building where he lives with his new family. But the $250 payment is too tiny to help, he says.



In its ruling in March, the ICC said the $250 payments to nearly 300 villagers were only a “symbolic” gesture. It also promised collective reparations for the village: long-term projects to assist with housing, education, psychological support and income-generating activities. An international trust fund, which raises money for victims in ICC cases, has decided to allocate $1-million for the reparations in Bogoro, with its detailed plan to be submitted to the court by July 11.

In the meantime, the villagers have been left in uncertainty. Many complain that the ICC’s prison sentence for Mr. Katanga – reduced to just eight years on appeal – is far too short. Community meetings have found the victims divided: Some are willing to accept the reparations, while others say the $250 payment is absurdly small.

“Do you think people in Europe would accept $250 in compensation?” asks Etienne Kagwahabi Bitamara, a traditional chief in the village.

Others say the compensation is better than nothing. If the villagers had relied on the corruption-ridden Congolese justice system, they would have received nothing, and the perpetrators could have easily paid a bribe to escape justice, they say.

“Whatever the ICC wants to give us, we will take it,” says Benjamin Bamunoba Abala, a teacher whose brother and two cousins were killed in the 2003 massacre. “We have accepted the compensation. But it’s not enough.”

The ICC is often criticized in Congo for prosecuting some warlords and allowing others to walk free. Moise Maki Londze, a community liaison officer at the United Nations peacekeeping base in Bogoro, remembers how a dozen of his family members and relatives were killed in a massacre in a town near Bogoro – yet the ICC did not prosecute anyone for the atrocity.



So far, the only perpetrators convicted by the ICC have been Africans – including Germain Katanga, the warlord who led the massacre in Bogoro. Phil Nijhuis/The Associated Press

Despite spending more than $1.5-billion since its creation in 2002, the court has obtained only eight convictions so far. “The ICC is beating the drums for itself, but people don’t see the results,” said Eric Mongo, a civil-society leader in Bunia, capital of Ituri province, where Bogoro is located.



“Some people don’t take the ICC seriously any more. Some see it almost as a joke. The court process takes so long. People were completely disappointed that Katanga got only eight years in prison for burning and destroying Bogoro.”

There were high expectations for the reparations process, but the $250 payments seem almost trivial in comparison to the suffering of the villagers, Mr. Mongo said. “It’s hardly enough to buy a cow.”

Xavier Macky, director of a Congolese human-rights group called Justice Plus, says the $250 payments to the villagers “can’t help them to start a new life or escape poverty.”

Critics say the international court has done a poor job of communicating. The court opened an outreach office in Bunia, but it’s difficult for ordinary Congolese to visit. The office is behind a high fence and locked gate at the UN military base, without any identifying sign. Guards are hostile to those who show up, ordering them to leave unless they have an appointment.

The ICC’s public-affairs unit, responding to questions from The Globe and Mail, said the court’s outreach team is working hard to explain the reparations decision in face-to-face information sessions, community meetings and radio programs in local languages. It also organized a Web-based streaming of the March court ruling in Bunia, with some of the victims attending.

Former leader of the National Integrationist Front, Mathieu Ngudjolo Chui, centre back, is seen at the start of a conformation of charges hearing at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, Friday June 27, 2008. RICK NEDERSTIGT/The Associated Press

“We are aware of the complexity of the decisions, and that community members can find it difficult to understand those,” an ICC public-affairs official said. “But the ICC is doing its utmost to communicate with affected communities, within current resources, to answer questions or concerns.”



In the Bogoro reparations case, the court relied on “the preferences and needs expressed by the victims,” the official said, and a final decision on collective reparations will be approved only after the views of the villagers are considered.

But some analysts say the ICC could do much more. “Its outreach efforts need to improve dramatically,” said Mark Kersten, a research fellow at the Munk School of Global Affairs at the University of Toronto who has written a book on the ICC.

“It has gotten much better in recent years, but it still has a long way to go and needs to be better-resourced.”

One step that the ICC has sometimes considered, he said, is holding some of its trials near the site of the war crimes, rather than in its faraway chambers in The Hague.

“What frustrates me is that the ICC has a good story to tell – about an institution trying to fill in the gaps of global impunity, against the odds. Yet the court consistently fails to tell its story in a decipherable manner. Or when it does so, it uses such grandiose rhetoric that it falsely raises expectations.”