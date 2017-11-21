Disney Animation, Pixar chief John Lasseter taking leave, cites ‘missteps’ with employees

Pixar co-founder and Walt Disney Animation chief John Lasseter is taking a six-month leave of absence citing "missteps" with employees.
In a vaguely-worded memo obtained by The Associated Press Tuesday, Lasseter says he knows he has made some employees feel disrespected and uncomfortable. He apologized to anyone who has received an unwanted hug or gesture and to those he has "let down."
A Disney spokesperson says the company is committed to maintaining a respectful work environment and fully supports Lasseter's sabbatical.
Lasseter is known for directing films like Toy Story and Cars and has produced every Pixar feature since Monster's, Inc. He has been the chief creative officer for Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios since 2006, overseeing hits like Frozen and Moana.
Pixar's Coco hits theatres Thanksgiving Day.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨