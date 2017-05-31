What does ‘covfefe’ mean? Now even Trump is wondering





A late-night tweet from President Donald Trump has social media trying to find a meaning in the mysterious term “covfefe.”

The cryptic tweet, which has since been deleted from the @realDonaldTrump account, immediately went viral and became one of the president’s more popular posts. Cue the memes and jokes:



If you have a #covfefe, today's a good day to put the top down and drive it! pic.twitter.com/e9GQkdT6Y9 — George Conboy (@gtconboy) May 31, 2017

"And just before you serve it, you hit it with a dash of #Covfefe" pic.twitter.com/fm9CAF4Iyz — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) May 31, 2017

Breaking - our newest destination is sunny #Covfefe! Maybe. pic.twitter.com/i73MIjeJzt — Air France UK (@AirFranceUK) May 31, 2017

OK, OK, I yield to the inevitable. Word of the day is in fact, "covfefe" - 'a summoning word of fearsome power, never to be used lightly.' pic.twitter.com/PE4Oc4CPS5 — Robert Macfarlane (@RobGMacfarlane) May 31, 2017

My dad just bought the CA license plate "COVFEFE." #covfefe pic.twitter.com/WT5bXDTRN3 — Talya Cooper (@talicoop) May 31, 2017





Some on Twitter speculated that he meant to say “coverage” but mistyped it, while others supplied their own tongue-in-cheek meanings. Dozens of definitions have been submitted the Urban Dictionary website, which crowdsources meanings for slang terms. Dictionary publisher Merriam-Webster checked in with an eye-rolling tweet about people looking up “covfefe” on its website.

On Thursday morning, Mr. Trump poked fun at the typo:

Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017





The president returned to his normal Twitter routine later in the morning by slamming Democrats over the probe into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election.







