The Group of Seven turned into the G6 plus one. The summit, which came to an inglorious end on Saturday, cannot be considered an outright failure. But it came pretty close.

Don’t blame the Italian hosts, who had spent four solid months trying to build a consensus on key matters, such as climate change, and only partly succeeded. The exceedingly short, undetailed communiqué – only six pages long, compared to the 32-page wonder produced at last year’s G7 – was evidence of the Italians’ struggle to find common ground.

The culprit, of course, was U.S. President Donald Trump, who did his best to isolate himself from the other G7 leaders – from Canada, Germany, Britain, France, Japan and Italy – on several issues pressing on the global order.

On fighting terrorism and cyber-terrorism, he was in full five-star general mode and leading the charge with British Prime Minister Theresa May, who is managing the aftermath of the terrorist attack in Manchester, which killed 22 people. The G7 is united on breaking terrorist networks.

On trade, the G7 managed to bash out a bland statement that vows to fight protectionism but seemed to take a nod to Mr. Trump’s view that the global trading rule book is stacked against American interest. The communiqué noted the need to remove “trade-distorting practices” such as dumping, non-tariff barriers and government subsidies.

Shortly after the G7 communiqué was published, Gary Cohn, the White House’s chief economic adviser and director of the National Economic Council, made it clear that Mr. Trump would no longer tolerate trade rules that, he is convinced, allow countries like Germany to build huge trade surpluses with the United States. “We do to you what you do to us,” Mr. Cohn told reporters, in effect threatening a trade war unless America gets its way (never mind that BMW and other German car companies build huge numbers of cars in the United States).

But on two other big files – food security and climate change – the Americans were not part of the G7 party.

The Italians, who are bearing the brunt of the crisis that is sending hundreds of thousands of migrants and refugees to Italy from Africa and the Middle East, had been promoting a food security agenda, noting that more than 20 million people in South Sudan, Somalia, Yemen and northeastern Nigeria are at the risk of famine. The Italians fear mass migration and internal displacement, knowing that people who are on the verge of starvation have one of three choices – they riot, they migrate or they die. But the G7 did not pledge to write new food aid cheques.

Oxfam was not exaggerating when, in reaction to the truncated communiqué, it said the “G7 goes AWOL under pressure: consensus crumbles at the expense of the world’s poorest people.”

But it was the climate file where Mr. Trump broke farthest from the G7 pack. In an unprecedented move, six of the G7 leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the Paris climate change agreement, reached in 2015 and ratified by most countries last year. The deal was considered a breakthrough after the collapse of the Copenhagen climate talks in 2009, and aims to limit global warming to 2 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels.

Mr. Trump, who once denounced man-made climate change as a “hoax” and vowed to yank the United States out of the Paris agreement, has not done so – yet. That’s the good news. The bad news is that he may. Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said, “I have no idea what the timeline will be for the U.S. to come to a conclusion on climate change,” though Mr. Trump during the G7 meetings tweeted that he would make up his mind next week.

In speech delivered at an American military base in Sicily, just before Air Force 1 left for the United States, Mr. Trump boasted about his accomplishments in his nine-day swing through the Middle East and Europe. “Climate” did not even warrant a mention.

The other G7 leaders were close to distraught that the Paris deal is in jeopardy. “Here we have a situation that six members, or seven if you want to add in the [European Union], stand against one,” German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.

But Mr. Trump’s self-imposed isolation act on climate wasn’t the only reason the other leaders left the Sicilian G7 summit with forced smiles. The six knew that Mr. Trump would not be a pushover, though they probably had some hope that their combined weight could force him to bend. Forget it. Their fear, no doubt, is that future G7s and G20s will be hijacked – or crushed – by the Trumpian agenda.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau might be their secret weapon. There is no doubt that Mr. Trudeau has been able to charm Mr. Trump, leaving the other G7 leaders astonished. The next G7 is to be held in Charlevoix, Que., and its host will be Mr. Trudeau. After the near collapse of the G7 in Sicily, Mr. Trudeau will face enormous pressure to keep the group relevant and functioning. Going up against Mr. Trump, his challenge will be formidable.

