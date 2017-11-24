Dozens killed in militant attack on mosque in Egypt: state news

At least 85 people were killed and 80 more wounded when suspected militants targeted a mosque in Egypt's north Sinai with a bomb and gunfire, MENA state news agency said on Friday, citing an official source.
Egypt's government has declared three days of mourning, state television said.
More to come.
