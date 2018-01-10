Elderly married couple from Winnipeg found dead in Jamaica

The daughter of a married couple from Winnipeg found dead in Jamaica believes her parents were murdered.

Debbie Olfert said she can't believe they are gone.

"It is surreal. I don't want to catch myself living what they must have felt, what they must have gone through," she said Wednesday. "How frightened they must have been. How terrifying."

The Jamaica Constabulary Force has identified the couple as 81-year-old Melbourne Flake and 70-year-old Etta Flake.

Global Affairs Canada did not release any names, but offered its condolences to family and friends.

A spokesman for the department said consular services are being provided to the family.

Jamaican police say on Monday and Tuesday construction workers attempted to contact the couple in a home in the community of Morant Bay, but were not successful.

Police officers then entered the house and found two bodies.

Family members said the Flakes, who both had Canadian and Jamaican citizenship, were killed in a home burglary.

"Melbourne and Etta Flake had just celebrated Christmas in Jamaica with 19 children and grandchildren," the family said in a statement.

"The murders are still being investigated by Interpol."

Global Affairs Canada said consular officials are in contact with Jamaican authorities to gather additional information.

"To protect the privacy of the individuals concerned, further details on this case cannot be released," the department said in a statement.

Olfert said the deaths of her parents is a crime that must be solved.

"This has to stop. The murder of innocent people has to be properly investigated by the authorities in Jamaica."