Former National Basketball Association player Dennis Rodman is expected to arrive in North Korea on Tuesday for a trip the U.S. State Department said is not an official U.S. visit, CNN reported on Monday.

Rodman, who has met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on past trips to Pyongyang, declined to answer questions when he was seen by CNN reporters at Beijing International Airport, the network said.

In 2013, Rodman visited North Korea to film a television documentary with representatives of the Harlem Globetrotters celebrity team and called the leader of the reclusive country “an awesome kid.”

Report Typo/Error