Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Former NBA basketball player Dennis Rodman speaks to the media after returning from his trip to North Korea at Beijing airport, December 23, 2013. (Jason Lee/REUTERS)
Former NBA basketball player Dennis Rodman speaks to the media after returning from his trip to North Korea at Beijing airport, December 23, 2013. (Jason Lee/REUTERS)

Ex-NBA player Rodman expected to arrive in North Korea on Tuesday: CNN Add to ...

WASHINGTON — Reuters

Published

Last updated

Former National Basketball Association player Dennis Rodman is expected to arrive in North Korea on Tuesday for a trip the U.S. State Department said is not an official U.S. visit, CNN reported on Monday.

Rodman, who has met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on past trips to Pyongyang, declined to answer questions when he was seen by CNN reporters at Beijing International Airport, the network said.

In 2013, Rodman visited North Korea to film a television documentary with representatives of the Harlem Globetrotters celebrity team and called the leader of the reclusive country “an awesome kid.”

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

North Korea launches suspected land-to-ship missiles (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular