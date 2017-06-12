U.S. Attorney-General Jeff Sessions will face the Senate intelligence committee Tuesday afternoon as part of its probe of Russian interference in the presidential election and contacts between Russian officials and President Donald Trump’s campaign.

Mr. Sessions is certain to be grilled over both his discussions with the Russian ambassador during last year’s campaign, when he was a senator and surrogate for Mr. Trump, and the handling of the investigation into Russian interference in the election – including the firing of former FBI director James Comey.

Mr. Sessions landed in hot water in March, after the Washington Post revealed he met twice last year with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak – despite telling the Senate during his January confirmation hearing that he “did not have communications with the Russians.”

Amid the furor, Mr. Sessions recused himself from a Federal Bureau of Investigation probe into Russian attempts to influence the election. A little more than two months later, however, the Attorney-General signed a letter recommending Mr. Trump fire Mr. Comey, a sacking the President acknowledged had to do with the Russia investigation.

The hearing comes less than a week after Mr. Comey riveted Washington with his own Senate testimony – and hinted Mr. Sessions may have had even more contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government than previously disclosed.

It also comes amid questions about Mr. Sessions’ own future. The New York Times reported last week that Mr. Trump has privately complained that Mr. Sessions’ decision to recuse himself had caused the investigation to end up in the hands of a special prosecutor, who has more independence from the White House. Things became so tense, the Times report said, Mr. Sessions at one point offered to resign.

Mr. Sessions’ testimony may breathe more oxygen into the largest conflagration of Mr. Trump’s administration. Or he may succeed in playing down his Russian discussions. Either way, his turn on the hot seat is certain to be another closely-watched event in a presidency that has often played out like a reality television series.

Here are five key points likely to come up in Mr. Sessions’ testimony.

The Mayflower meeting

In March, Mr. Sessions acknowledged two meetings with Mr. Kislyak: The first last July at the Republican National Convention and the second two months later at Mr. Sessions’ Senate office.

Last week, Mr. Comey seemed to suggest there was more to it. He told the Senate that the FBI was “aware of facts” that would have made it “problematic” for Mr. Sessions to be involved in an investigation of Russia’s contacts with the Trump campaign. Exactly what those facts were, Mr. Comey would not say in public, hinting it was classified information.

Following a subsequent closed-door session between Mr. Comey and the Senators, CNN reported he had told lawmakers there may have been a third discussion between Mr. Session and Mr. Kislyak. This might have been an event CNN previously disclosed: A reception at Washington’s Mayflower Hotel before a Trump speech in April, 2016, attended by both Mr. Sessions and Mr. Kislyak. The Department of Justice did not deny Mr. Sessions and Mr. Kislyak crossed paths that day, but told CNN Mr. Sessions did not have any “private” talks with the ambassador at the Mayflower.

Asked at a news conference last March whether he had any other meetings with Russians officials, Mr. Sessions said “I don’t believe so.”

The hearing will provide an opportunity to clarify what happened. Did Mr. Sessions speak with Mr. Kislyak at the Mayflower? And did he have any other conversations with the Russians?

Discussions with Russians

One of the key unanswered questions in the Russia investigation is what, exactly, Mr. Trump’s people talked about with Russian officials.

When he acknowledged the conversations in March, Mr. Sessions said only that he and Mr. Kislyak discussed a trip Mr. Sessions took to Russia in 1991 and the current war in Ukraine.

The hearing will be a chance to find out if Mr. Sessions and Mr. Kislyak talked about anything else. Finding out what the talks were about will be key to sorting out if they were innocuous meetings or something more.

Sessions, Comey and the investigation

For three weeks between his swearing-in as attorney-general on Feb. 9 and his recusal on March 2, Mr. Sessions had oversight over the FBI’s Russia investigation.

Mr. Comey last week recounted a Feb. 14 incident in which Mr. Trump ordered Mr. Sessions and others out of the room, then allegedly proceeded to tell Mr. Comey that he wanted the FBI to drop an investigation into former national-security adviser Michael Flynn’s discussions with Mr. Kislyak.

After Mr. Sessions recused himself, he still signed off on Mr. Comey’s firing, which Mr. Trump admitted in an NBC interview was motivated at least in part by “this Russia thing.”

Senators will certainly want to know whether Mr. Sessions was directly involved in the investigation, and what discussions he had with Mr. Trump and others ahead of Mr. Comey’s ouster.

Executive privilege

Mr. Sessions could refuse to answer some of the panel’s questions on his conversations with Mr. Trump by citing executive privilege. He could also avoid queries on the Russia investigation if they get into classified information.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Monday left open the possibility Mr. Sessions would do this. Asked whether the Attorney-General should claim executive privilege, he replied that “it depends on the scope of the questions.”

But availing himself of this option – no matter how legitimate the reason – could be read by Mr. Trump’s critics as an indication there is something to hide.

How he defends his non-disclosures

In March, Mr. Sessions explained his January denial of any talks with Russia by claiming he had understood the question at the time to refer only to conversations concerning the election. His discussions with Mr. Kislyak, he claimed, had nothing to do with the campaign.

Democratic senators will no doubt push him on this explanation, particularly as senators Patrick Leahy and Al Franken requested an FBI investigation into whether or not Mr. Sessions committed perjury in his confirmation hearings when he denied having any contacts with Russians during the campaign.

It will be Mr. Sessions’ job to try to convince senators and the American people that his explanation was true and not simply an attempt to cover up his chats with Mr. Kislyak.

Report Typo/Error