Florida school shooting: What we know so far

The basics

Seventeen people were killed at a Florida school on Wednesday afternoon in one of America’s deadliest school shootings.

Police arrested 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, who had been expelled from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., a year before the attack. He was charged Thursday with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

Authorities say the gunman was equipped with a semi-automatic weapon, “countless magazines” of ammunition, a gas mask and smoke grenades.

The scene in Parkland was reminiscent of 2012’s assault at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., which killed 26 people, mostly children. The gunman, who also fatally shot his mother in her bed, then killed himself.

Where and how it happened

Wednesday's shooting took place at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., near Fort Lauderdale, just before dismissal at about 2:40 p.m. Just before the shooting broke out, an alarm went off; some students thought they were having another fire drill, an exercise had forced them to leave their classrooms hours earlier, so they once again filed out into the hallways.

Authorities say the man who pulled the fire alarm was the alleged gunman, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz. Equipped with a gas mask, smoke grenades and multiple magazines of ammunition, the gunman opened fire with a semi-automatic weapon, sending hundreds of students fleeing into the streets. Hearing loud bangs as the shooter fired, many students inside hid under desks or in closets, and barricaded doors.

CNN, citing law enforcement sources, said the gunman tried to blend in with students who were fleeing the school, but was spotted. Police took Mr. Cruz into custody without a fight about an hour after the shooting in a residential neighbourhood, Coral Springs, about a mile away from the school. After the arrest he was treated in hospital for laboured breathing, and questioned overnight before being booked into jail.

Florida high school students describe hearing gun shots 2:24

The victims

Seventeen people were killed in the attack, both inside and outside the school, authorities said. A football coach was among the dead, and the son of a deputy sheriff among the injured, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said. Twelve of the 17 dead had been identified by Wednesday night, he added, noting that not all of the students had backpacks or wallets on them.

The suspect

Nikolas Cruz appears in a police booking photo after being charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder. BROWARD COUNTY SHERIFF VIA REUTERS

The suspect had been expelled from the school and posted disturbing material on social media before Wednesday's shooting spree, according to a law enforcement official and former schoolmates. Here's what we know about him.

Explulsion: Mr. Israel, the county sheriff, said Mr. Cruz had been expelled from Marjory Stoneman Douglas for "disciplinary reasons." However, Victoria Olvera, a 17-year-old junior, said Mr. Cruz was expelled last school year after a fight with his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend. She said Mr. Cruz had been abusive to his girlfriend.

Family life: Mr. Cruz's mother, Lynda Cruz, died of pneumonia on Nov. 1, neighbours, friends and family members said, according to the Sun Sentinel. Ms. Cruz and her husband, who died of a heart attack several years ago, adopted Nikolas and his biological brother, Zachary, after the couple moved from Long Island in New York to Broward County. The boys were left in the care of a family friend after their mother died, said family member Barbara Kumbatovich of Long Island. Unhappy there, Mr. Cruz asked to move in with a friend's family in northwest Broward. The family agreed and Mr. Cruz moved in.

Social media: Daniel Huerfano, a student who fled Wednesday's attack, said he recognized Mr. Cruz from an Instagram photo in which Mr. Cruz posed with a gun in front of his face. Dakota Mutchler, a 17-year-old junior who said he used to be close friends with Mr. Cruz but hadn't seen him in more than a year, recalled Mr. Cruz posting on Instagram about killing animals and said he had talked about doing target practice in his backyard with a pellet gun. "He started going after one of my friends, threatening her, and I cut him off from there," Mr. Mutchler said.

The weapon

Law-enforcement officials said the gunman was found with an AR-15, a semi-automatic rifle based on the U.S. military's M-16. The National Rifle Association describes it as the "most popular rifle in America." It has been involved in some of America's deadliest mass shootings over the past few years, including:

Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, Newtown, Conn. (Dec. 14, 2012)

Pulse nighclub shooting, Orlando, Fla. (June 12, 2016)

Las Vegas concert shooting (Oct. 1, 2017)

Sutherland Springs church shooting, Texas (Nov. 5, 2017)

Family member embrace in Parkland, Fla., after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. WILFREDO LEE/ASSOCIATED PRESS

America in mourning

Wednesday's shooting was a familiar horror to Americans, who have seen three of the country's 10 deadliest mass shootings in the past five months. Here's a roundup from The Globe's Joanna Slater of how Americans expressed their grief and anger on social media.

I cannot bear to see one more photo of innocent kids walking out of school with their arms over their heads. This has to stop. The NRA supports domestic terrorism. #GunControlNow — rosanne cash (@rosannecash) February 14, 2018

Political reaction

White House: U.S. President Donald Trump offered his condolences to the victims' families and said there were "so many signs the Florida shooter had been mentally disturbed." Mr. Trump has cited mental health before as a cause for mass shootings, dismissing questions about gun control.

My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2018

Florida: Republican Governor Rick Scott has joined law enforcement agents near the site of the shooting and offered his condolences to the victims' families and survivors. He says the attack "is just absolutely pure evil."

Just spoke with @POTUS about shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. My thoughts and prayers are with the students, their families and the entire community. We will continue to receive briefings from law enforcement and issue updates. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) February 14, 2018

Vatican: Pope Francis sent a telegram Thursday to the archbishop of Miami saying he was "deeply saddened" to learn of the "devastating attack," the Vatican said.

With reports from The New York Times and Globe staff



