For Trump, the stock market is a risky scorecard

As the stock market gyrates, Donald Trump is learning something the hard way: When a president fixates on a number, it becomes his responsibility.

For months, Mr. Trump has cited the rise in stock prices as a testament to his own success. He has boasted about the stock market more than 50 times on his Twitter feed since becoming President, hailing the "Trump Rally" as the "most explosive" in modern times and asserting that stocks would have fallen by half had his opponent been elected.

During his State of the Union address last week, Mr. Trump once again bragged about the buoyancy of markets on his watch. "The stock market has smashed one record after another," he said, which is "great news" for the retirement savings of average Americans.

So that made for an awkward moment at the White House on Monday when stocks plunged and volatility soared. The Dow Jones Industrial Average suffered its worst percentage loss since 2011 and its largest intraday point loss in history. Mr. Trump made no comment on the tumble.

By midday Tuesday, markets were hovering near the levels of the prior day's close after intense swings in morning trading – first lower, then briefly higher.

Unlike his predecessors, Mr. Trump has seized on the stock market as a kind of scorecard for his administration. The risks of that strategy are obvious to any investor: markets go up and down, sometimes in brutal and unpredictable ways.

Jay Carney, a former spokesperson for President Barack Obama, noted on Twitter that the previous administration never "boasted about the stock market" despite a huge run-up in prices, because "1) the stock market is not the economy; and 2) if you claim the rise, you own the fall."

While Mr. Trump has not made any public remarks on the market tumble, the White House has attempted to shift the attention away from short-term fluctuations. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Mr. Trump's press secretary, said in a statement Monday that the President's focus was on "long-term economic fundamentals, which remain exceptionally strong."

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin echoed those comments on Tuesday in remarks to lawmakers. The administration is "monitoring the stock market, which is functioning very well," said Mr. Mnuchin. He described the recent moves as a normal, if significant, correction in prices. "I think the fundamentals are quite strong."

Mr. Trump's focus on stock indexes is not his only statistical preoccupation. In an unusual move for a president, Mr. Trump repeatedly points to the U.S. trade deficit as a proxy for who is winning and losing in global commerce. In Mr. Trump's view, a trade deficit with a country means that the U.S. is somehow getting snookered, while a trade surplus means the exchange is fair (economists take serious issue with this characterization).

Mr. Trump's emphasis on the trade gap made for another awkward moment for the administration on Tuesday. The Commerce Department released figures showing that the U.S. trade deficit widened in 2017 to US$566-billion, the largest gap since 2008 and up 12 per cent over the year.

Mr. Trump has shown an inclination to use economic figures to take credit for existing trends and to inflate his administration's track record. During the State of the Union address, Mr. Trump noted proudly that 2.4 million jobs had been created since the election, although it is unclear how Mr. Trump can take credit for jobs generated before his inauguration (the actual figure for jobs created since Mr. Trump took office in January, 2017, is about 1.8 million).

In recent weeks, Mr. Trump has also touted a historic low in African-American unemployment to demonstrate his administration's impact on the labour market. Joblessness among black Americans indeed touched a record low of 6.8 per cent in December, but had been on a steady decline since 2011. What's more, it popped back up in January to 7.7 per cent.

Mr. Trump's constant cheerleading of stock-market performance and economic statistics appears to be having the desired effect on his supporters, at least for now.

Gary Marinangeli, a retiree in Pennsylvania who voted for Mr. Trump, said he had stopped watching political news, turned off by partisan bickering. He did not always agree with Mr. Trump and found him to be an "idiot" sometimes. But his support had not wavered.

"Numbers don't lie with the stock market and everything," said Mr. Marinangeli last month. "If the numbers are good, he's doing good."