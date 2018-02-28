For U.K. business owners, Brexit is a mixed bag

From the moment Britain voted to leave the European Union nearly two years ago, Richard Bunce has been struggling for ways to reshape his business and prepare for an uncertain future outside the world's biggest free-flowing trading bloc.

"The morning of the referendum result, I felt sick," said Mr. Bunce, who runs Mec Com Ltd., a small manufacturer near Birmingham that makes specialized sheet-metal products and relies on the EU for 60 per cent of its sales. "I just think it was a strange thing that the people of the U.K. decided to do, I really do."

For Mr. Bunce and thousands of other British business owners, the decision to leave the EU has left them with a multitude of unanswered questions, even though Britain will officially leave the union in a year. The biggest question is the fate of Britain's membership in the customs union, a 50-year-old arrangement that permits the free flow of goods across the EU's 28 member states. And while it's possible to remain in the customs union without being a part of the EU, the issue has become a major stumbling block in Britain's negotiations with the EU and a political headache for British Prime Minister Theresa May, whose minority government is badly split over the idea.

Many business leaders have been pushing for Britain to stay in the customs union, arguing the tariff-free access for goods is too important to give up. This week, the Opposition Labour Party embraced the notion along with several of Ms. May's fellow Conservative members of Parliament. The EU also released a draft proposal on Wednesday that said keeping Northern Ireland in the customs union would ensure the continued free movement of goods across the border with the Republic of Ireland, which has vigorously opposed any "hard border" on the island.

Ardent Brexit supporters have resisted any attempt to keep Britain in the customs union, saying it defeats the purpose of Brexit because it prevents the country from signing its own trade deals. They argue that while members of the custom union don't have tariffs or border controls within the bloc, they must impose the same tariffs on imports from non-member countries and negotiate trade deals together through the EU. That amounts to remaining in the EU, they add.

And they say keeping Northern Ireland in the customs union would separate it from the rest of the U.K. – something Ms. May has rejected. The Prime Minister is set to announce her views on Friday, and so far, she has been leaning toward pulling out of the customs union. She's also made it clear Britain will leave the EU single market, a broader arrangement that permits the free movement of people and services. Few question the decision to leave the single market and win back control of immigration, but opting out of the customs union and giving up tariff-free access for goods rankles people such as Mr. Bunce.

He says staying in the customs union "is a complete no-brainer" and he points to his company's constant movement across Europe. Mec Com operates one plant in Britain and another one in Romania. The Romanian operation makes basic metal materials that are trucked to the British plant for assembling, finishing and testing. The final products are sent to customers such as Siemens AG and General Electric Co. in Germany or France. The customs union "means that our transport can travel easily to and from all the countries within the union," said Mr. Bunce, who co-founded the business in 2000. "We have minimal red tape, no tariffs and we have no quotas."

The company does some business outside the EU to places such as the United States, Australia and India. And while it can cope with red tape and tariffs, the biggest challenge is distance. The cost of transportation often puts Mec Com out of the running for contracts in those countries. "The real benefit of the EU is that it's just across our pond; it's 21 miles away from our coastline," he said.

For now, Mr. Bunce is preparing for the worst by expanding the Romanian facility to keep as many operations as possible inside the customs union. Last week, he signed a deal to add 1,200 square metres of floor space to the factory and he's hoping to double its annual revenue to around €12-million ($18.78-million), or roughly half of Mec Com's total sales. And, ironically, if Britain pulls out of the customs union, he'll be hiring more workers in Romania than in Britain. Right now, about half of Mec Com's 170 employees work in Romania, but that ratio will change sharply after Brexit.

Keith Newman sees things completely differently. He supports Brexit and says his company, Kayen Solutions Ltd., would thrive outside the customs union. "All it would mean for us, in the absolute worst-case scenario, is that dealing with the EU would be like dealing with all the other countries we deal with," he said.

Kayen specializes in repairing parts that help communications equipment send signals to satellites. The business has just four employees but it has customers in 90 countries across Europe, the Middle East and Africa – including government agencies, shipping companies and telecommunications firms. Faulty parts are shipped to Kayen's high-tech office in Farnham, southwest of London, where they are repaired and returned.

Mr. Newman, who founded the business in 2006, acknowledged that the customs union cuts down on paper work. But he said the EU has made receiving orders from outside the bloc more difficult. That's because when a product arrives from a non-EU country, even though it's in Britain only a short time, it's considered an import and subject to value-added tax (VAT) and duties. Britain used to allow Mr. Newman to declare a temporary import and effectively wave the VAT and tariff, which can total 22 per cent of the value of the product. But two years ago, the EU introduced a rule that requires him to put up a bank guarantee for the VAT and duty while the product is in Britain, tying up badly needed cash and costing the company bank charges. "If the EU is going to force that kind of legislation on us, which is meaningless, what the hell is the benefit of being in the EU?" he asked.

"I think all these people who are terrified of losing the customs union should be looking at what are the opportunities for us of trading outside the EU," he added. "We're not a massive company with a big export department. It's not that scary. … If we can do it I'm sure bigger companies can do it."