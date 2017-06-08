Former FBI director James Comey testifies at the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, looking into connections between Russia and President Donald Trump’s top aides and campaign staff.
-
Former FBI Director James Comey is sworn in before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill, in Washington.
(Doug Mills/New York Times)
-
Former FBI Director James Comey arrives to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.
(Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
-
Former FBI Director James Comey arrives to testify during a US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.
(Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)
-
US Senator Mark Warner(L) Vice Chairman, Intelligence Committee and Senator Richard Burr(C), Chairman, Intelligence Committee prepare before former FBI Director James Comey arrives to testify.
(Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Former FBI director James Comey listens to the committee chairman at the beginning of the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, in Washington.
(Alex Brandon/AP)
-
Former FBI Director James Comey prepares to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill, in Washington, DC.
(Doug Mills/New York Times)
-
Former FBI Director James Comey arrives to testify during a US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.
(MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Former FBI Director James Comey takes the oath before he testifies during a US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.
(MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Senator Mark Warner(C)D-VA and Vice Chairman, Intelligence Committee and Senator Richard Burr(R), Chairman, Intelligence Committee greet former FBI Director James Comey as he arrives to testify during a US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on Capitol Hill.
(BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Kenji Logie, of Berkley, Calif., claps as he watches former FBI director James Comey testify during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing.
(Mary Altaffer/AP)
-
Former FBI Director James Comey testifies during a US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on Capitol Hill.
(BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Former FBI Director James Comey is sworn in to testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on "Russian Federation Efforts to Interfere in the 2016 U.S. Elections" on Capitol Hill in Washington.
(JIM BOURG/Reuters)