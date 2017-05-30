Manuel Noriega, who spied for the United States before his drug trafficking and brutality triggered a U.S. invasion to oust him in 1989, has died aged 83.
Miss USA, Christy Fichtner, left, and Miss Panama, Gilda Garcia Lopez, salute beside General Manuel Antonio Noriega in Panama City, July 5, 1986.
(Jim Ellis/Associated Press)
Gen. Manuel Antonio Noriega waves at the presidential palace in Panama City, where they announced the new president of the republic Aug. 31, 1989.
(Matias Recart/Associated Press)
General Manuel Noriega celebrates his birthday party held by government officials and party workers in Panama City February 12, 1988.
(Carlos Schiebeck/AFP/Getty Images)
Gen. Manuel Antonio Noriega walks with supporters in the Chorrilo neighborhood, where he dedicated a new housing project May 2, 1989.
(John Hopper/Associated Press)
Manuel Noriega watches as U.S. Drug Enforcement Agents place chains around his waist aboard a C-130 transport plane Jan. 4, 1990.
(Associated Press)
Gen. Manuel Noriega, center, is shown to his seat on a C-130 transport plane by agents with U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency after he was captured in Panama City.
(Staff Sgt. Charles M. Reger/NYT)
Former Panamanian dictator, Manuel Noriega, has his photo taken at El Renacer penitentiary December 14, 2011.
(AFP/Getty Images)
Former Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega arrives at the Renacer prison December 11, 2011.
(Rodrigo Arangua/AFP/Getty Images)