Paul Manafort is seen before the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 17, 2016. (ERIC THAYER/NYT)
Former Trump campaign chairman Manafort registers as a foreign agent Add to ...

Chad Day And Jeff Horwitz

WASHINGTON — The Associated Press

President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, has registered with the Justice Department as a foreign agent for political consulting work he did for a Ukrainian political party, acknowledging he coached party members on how to interact with U.S. government officials.

Manafort says in the filing posted online by The Washington Post that his firm received more than $17-million from the Party of Regions, the former pro-Russian ruling party in Ukraine, for consulting work from 2012 through 2014.

Manafort is the second member of the Trump campaign to register as a foreign agent. In March, former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn registered with the Justice Department for work his consulting firm performed for a Turkish businessman, which he said could have aided the Turkish government.

