 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Former U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore seeks donations to legal defence fund

Former U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore seeks donations to legal defence fund

In this Dec. 11, 2017, file photo, U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks at a campaign rally in Midland City, Ala. Moore has filed a lawsuit to try to stop Alabama from certifying Democrat Doug Jones as the winner of the U.S. Senate race.

Brynn Anderson/AP

The Associated Press

Former U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore has issued a plea for money to pay legal bills, saying his "resources have been depleted."

In a Thursday post on his campaign's Facebook page, Moore asked for contributions to his legal defence fund. Moore has sent regular fundraising emails for the fund since losing the 2017 election to Sen. Doug Jones, a Democrat. However, the link to the donation site indicated that Moore had raised just $32,000 of a $250,000 goal.

"My resources have been depleted and I have struggled to make ends meet, but I have not lost my faith in our God, who is our true source of strength and will never leave or forsake us," Moore wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

Moore lost the election amid accusations that he pursued romantic and sexual relationships with teens as a man in his 30s. Moore denied accusations of sexual misconduct, and said he never dated "underage" girls.

Leigh Corfman, who accused Moore of sexually touching her when she was 14 and he was in his 30s, has an ongoing civil lawsuit against Moore. She claims Moore and his campaign defamed her as he denied the allegations.

In the fundraising post, Moore disparaged the "liberal media" and said "gays, lesbians, and transgenders have joined forces with those who believe in abortion, sodomy, and destruction of all that we hold dear."

Moore is former chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court. A state board in December approved a $135,000 annual retirement for him because of his years on the state bench.

Report an error
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles as we switch to a new provider. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.